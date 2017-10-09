PeopleVine Spun Off to Separate Corporation to Better Prepare for Potential Partners

ACGX receives shares of new corporation and board seat

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - Oct 9, 2017) - Alliance Creative Group, Inc. (AllianceCreativeGroup.com) ( OTC PINK : ACGX) is pleased to announce that software company, PeopleVine, has been spun off into its own private Delaware Corporation.

The new company will start with 2 board members, Jordan Gilman and Paul Sorkin. Alliance Creative Group, Inc. has been the sole investor to date and has invested $700,000 in cash and services since 2015 and will be a shareholder of the new Corporation. The same two original founders of PeopleVine are also shareholders of the new corporation.

Alliance Creative Group, Inc. (Stock symbol ACGX) currently owns 3,364,375 shares of the new private corporation with a current value of $.50 per share based on the price of the last investment into the new company.

PeopleVine will continue discussions and possible partnerships, investments, and strategic alliances with multiple potential parties.

President and Founder of PeopleVine, Jordan Gilman, said, "Alliance Creative Group has been an amazing partner. Their team and capital have helped us create a significantly improved platform with even more advanced features in our all-in-one CRM marketing platform. This new structure will allow us to have more focused conversations with potential investors and partners and hopefully allow us to grow faster."

Paul Sorkin, COO and General Counsel of Alliance Creative Group and PeopleVine, said, "Our original goals with PeopleVine included improving the overall UI/UX experience, adding clients, and increasing the number of useful features in the platform. After accomplishing those goals we have been evaluating multiple ways to accelerate the growth and traction and secure strategic partnerships with people with industry experience and additional resources to help elevate us to the next level. As for ACGX, our higher priorities have included reducing our debt and dilution while positioning ourselves for more increased growth without the need for substantial share dilution. This new structure allows us to attract more relevant and specific strategic partners without having to issue the new investors or partners any convertible debt or having to issue them more ACGX shares."

About Alliance Creative Group, Inc.

Alliance Creative Group, Inc. (Stock Symbol: ACGX) is a full-service product-development agency that since 1997 has been helping clients connect their products and services to their customers. ACG focuses on creative and design services, printing and packaging, brand and product development, fulfillment, logistics and transportation, strategic consulting, digital marketing and engagement, and software development. For more information, visit www.AllianceCreativeGroup.com or www.ACGX.us.

About PeopleVine

PeopleVine is a software platform combining CRM, marketing, CMS, and sales into a single, seamless customer engagement suite. PeopleVine was started in 2014 with the vision of providing a consolidated platform for businesses to better connect and engage their customers.

PeopleVine is a turnkey platform providing 60+ out-of-the-box pages and experiences to further engage with consumers. PeopleVine users can either leverage the out-of-the-box experience or customize it by making a few design tweaks to building their own experience on the same APIs we used. Flexibility is key to ensuring a consistent and unique branded experience, but also saves developers time by not having to start from scratch.

Together with our fully integrated marketing and automation engine PeopleVine is able to ensure continuous engagement all tracked and managed from a single platform. PeopleVine can help power clients' websites, text campaigns, ecommerce, memberships, and more. Whether launching a loyalty program or your entire website, our tools make it easy to get going--and growing--quicker. For more information www.PeopleVine.com

About Primary Trucking

Primary Trucking is an asset-based carrier located in Chicago, IL. We specialize in truckload freight outbound from Chicago. We have over 30 years of experience in the transportation industry and we have the tools to be your primary source for transportation. We customize transportation solutions based on our customer's needs. If you need to move your freight locally or coast to coast, we have you covered. No job is too big or too small. We can handle anything, from moving a few pallets to moving an entire warehouse. Primary Trucking is your "Primary" source for transportation needs.

For more information go to www.PrimaryTrucking.com

About Rapid Freight Solutions

Rapid Freight Solutions (Rapid) provides domestic shipping services nationwide, quickly and safely moving products across the country. Rapid specializes in LTL, air freight, hot shot, trade-show, flatbed, intermodal, over-dimensional, step-deck, and refrigerated trucking. Thanks to our team's 30 years of experience, we have relationships with more than 140 carriers nationwide, helping ensure our customers quality service with competitive pricing. For more information, go to www.RapidFreightSolutions.com

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, product and service demand and acceptance issues, changes in technology, economic conditions, the impact of competition and pricing, government regulation, unforeseen changes in agreements, potential future disputes, and other risks described in statements filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by or on behalf of the Company, are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements that may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.