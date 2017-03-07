Pepperdata Integrates Performance into DevOps for Big Data

New Pepperdata Application Profiler Provides Actionable Performance Recommendations to Hadoop and Spark Developers to Improve Application Performance

CUPERTINO, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 7, 2017) - Pepperdata, the Big Data performance company, today announced it is expanding its product portfolio with Pepperdata Application Profiler, providing Hadoop and Spark developers with easy to understand recommendations for improving job performance. Application Profiler is currently available in early access and will be generally available in the second quarter of 2017.

Modern distributed systems and applications are more complex than ever, and achieving optimal performance remains one of the most significant challenges of Big Data. "For Big Data, performance can mean the difference between business critical and business useless," said Ash Munshi, CEO of Pepperdata. "For four years, Pepperdata has been helping Ops Teams with their Big Data infrastructure. Now we are empowering Dev Teams by providing them with clear insight and actionable suggestions on improving Hadoop and Spark job performance."

Application Profiler is based on the open source Dr. Elephant project originally created by LinkedIn Corporation. Application Profiler and Dr. Elephant help improve Hadoop and Spark developer productivity and increase cluster efficiency by making clear recommendations on how to tune workloads and configurations. Application Profiler delivers the capabilities of Dr. Elephant, but as a simple to adopt SaaS offering that is very easy to deploy and use. Application Profiler supports Spark and MapReduce on all standard Hadoop distributions: Cloudera, Hortonworks, MapR, IBM and Apache.

"Our close work with LinkedIn and Dr. Elephant represents a new open source focus for Pepperdata," explained Munshi. "Tighter integration of our products with open source projects provides greater value to our customers and will drive significantly faster innovation and adoption. Not only are we responding swiftly to our customers' needs, but we are also embracing the larger community through open source."

Pepperdata to Increase Performance Focus on DevOps for Big Data

Application Profiler is the first of several new products that Pepperdata will be releasing this year that are targeted at DevOps for Big Data. These products will extend our support for developers and operators, building from the experience Pepperdata has gained working with DevOps teams running production clusters.

Pepperdata products and services are designed to accelerate the production use of Big Data applications by ensuring that performance is tightly integrated into the DevOps for Big Data cycle. Along with the introduction of Application Profiler, Pepperdata has organized its current offerings into an integrated suite of products:

Pepperdata Cluster Analyzer:

Correlate cluster-wide events to users and jobs

Identify rogue users and applications

Get accurate chargeback reporting

Report on capacity trends

Pepperdata Capacity Optimizer:

Run more jobs on your existing cluster

Run jobs faster on your existing cluster

Automatically reclaim wasted resources

Fully utilize your infrastructure investment

Pepperdata Policy Enforcer:

Ensure on-time execution of critical jobs to meet Quality of Service commitments

Support multi-tenancy allowing business-critical workloads and less critical workloads to share the same cluster

Safely run ad-hoc jobs without impacting critical workloads

Supporting Quotes:

"At Rubicon Project, having the appropriate visibility and insight into our Big Data applications is extremely

important when delivering detailed reports to our clients and meeting our SLA. We challenged Pepperdata to come up with a solution to profile our applications before going to production that would help us maintain our SLA to our customers as we introduce new applications. Pepperdata listened to us and quickly understood the problem we were trying to address. Working together we helped Pepperdata evaluate the usefulness and potential for integrating the open source Hadoop job performance monitoring technology, Dr. Elephant, directly into the Pepperdata dashboard - we look forward to testing an early preview."

-- Jesse Escobedo, Senior Systems Engineer, Rubicon Project

"We created Dr. Elephant to help Hadoop and Spark users understand, analyze and improve the performance and efficiency of their applications. Pepperdata is well-positioned to make significant contributions to this project in terms of new features, new use cases and the ability to reach new users."

-- Carl Steinbach, Senior Staff Software Engineer, LinkedIn

Availability and Pricing

Application Profiler is available in early access and will be generally available in Q2 2017. All other Pepperdata products are available immediately.

Pepperdata products are delivered to market as a combination of software running on customers' clusters, on-premise or in the cloud, and as SaaS solutions. For pricing information or to schedule a demo, contact sales@pepperdata.com.

About Pepperdata

Pepperdata is the Big Data performance company. Leading companies such as Comcast, Philips Wellcentive, and Zillow depend on Pepperdata to manage and improve the performance of Hadoop and Spark. Enterprise customers use Pepperdata products and services to troubleshoot performance problems in production, increase cluster utilization, and enforce policies to support multi-tenancy. Pepperdata products and services work with customer Big Data systems both on-premise and in the cloud.

Founded in 2012, Pepperdata has raised $20M from investors including Citi Ventures, Signia Venture Partners and Wing Venture Capital, and attracted senior engineering talent from Yahoo, Google, Microsoft and Netflix. Pepperdata is headquartered in Cupertino, California. For more information, visit www.pepperdata.com.

