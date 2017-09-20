Pepperdata Launches Strategic Partner Program to Serve Systems Integration Service Providers in Big Data and DevOps Market

Industry leaders Cloudwick and Trace3 join partner program to help customers accelerate and maximize benefits using the Pepperdata product suite

CUPERTINO, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 20, 2017) - Pepperdata, the DevOps for Big Data company, today announced the launch of the Pepperdata Partner Program to recognize qualified partners who have demonstrated expertise in successfully implementing and using the Pepperdata suite of operator and developer applications. Pepperdata will provide support to partners in the strategic program with comprehensive training, resources, and collaboration.

Pepperdata has a proven track record of helping Fortune 500 customers ensure high performance in production Big Data applications. Through the Partner Program, Pepperdata will help customers find qualified partners to accelerate the deployment and use of the Pepperdata product suite that provides solutions for monitoring, tuning, troubleshooting, automated cluster optimization, and improved collaboration between operations and development teams.

"With our Partner Program, we certify training and competency on all the Pepperdata products in use by our partners," said Ash Munshi, CEO of Pepperdata. "We also act as support directly to our partners. Our new partners not only understand Big Data, but they bring expertise in strategies, architectures, design principles, and best practices in Big Data, data analytics and cybersecurity to ensure that customers can rapidly deploy Pepperdata to solve their challenges and improve performance."

Cloudwick, the leading enterprise data lake company to the Global 1000, and Trace3, the premier technology solutions provider for medium- and large-sized enterprise clients, have joined the Pepperdata Partner Program.

Pepperdata partners will have access to extensive resources on the partner portal, along with discounted training, events, and wider marketing support to enhance brand awareness and expertise in this area. Partner Program benefits include:

In-depth training on Pepperdata technology, use cases, and best practices through Pepperdata training curriculum

Opportunities to participate in joint marketing initiatives with Pepperdata

Discounted access to Pepperdata products for learning and development purposes





"Because we provide large-scale migrations to the cloud and scale-out implementations on Big Data systems for many global enterprises, this partnership enables us to use as well as resell Pepperdata, so joining the Pepperdata Partner Program was the logical next step," said Mark Schreiber, general manager at Cloudwick.

"We joined the Pepperdata Partner Program because we see the need in many of our client engagements to diagnose and automatically solve performance problems in their Big Data systems," said Carey Moretti, VP of data intelligence at Trace3. "We understand the complexity and challenges in these implementations, and Pepperdata solves the ongoing need for visibility and performance optimization for some of our largest clients."

Learn more about the Pepperdata Partner Program online and apply to become a Partner at www.pepperdata.com/partners.

Resources

About Pepperdata

Pepperdata is the DevOps for Big Data company. Leading companies such as Comcast, Philips Wellcentive, and Zillow depend on Pepperdata to manage and improve the performance of Hadoop and Spark. Enterprise developers and operators use Pepperdata products and services to diagnose and solve performance problems in production and increase cluster utilization. The Pepperdata product suite improves communication of performance issues between Dev and Ops, shortens time to production, and increases cluster ROI. Pepperdata products and services work with customer Big Data systems both on-premise and in the cloud.

Founded in 2012, Pepperdata has raised $20M from investors including Citi Ventures, Signia Venture Partners and Wing Venture Capital, and attracted senior engineering talent from Yahoo, Google, Microsoft and Netflix. Pepperdata is headquartered in Cupertino, California. For more information, visit www.pepperdata.com.

Pepperdata and the Pepperdata logo are registered trademarks of Pepperdata, Inc. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.