Pepperdine University's Graduate School of Education and Psychology Announces New, Additional Location at University of California, Santa Barbara for its Master's in Social Entrepreneurship and Change Program

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - January 23, 2017) - In an effort to meet rising demand from prospective students outside the immediate Los Angeles area, Pepperdine's Graduate School of Education and Psychology has recently announced that its prestigious Master's program in Social Entrepreneurship and Change (SEC) will now also be offered at the University of California, Santa Barbara. With 40 percent of its classes online and the rest utilizing face-to-face instruction, the degree program accommodates currently employed professionals and full time students alike, both locally based and outside the Los Angeles area. This new location offers even more flexibility for program candidates, many of whom are already involved in meaningful social initiatives worldwide.

The program itself is heralded for both its social mission and comprehensive scope. The degree builds scholar-practitioners well versed in both the techniques of contemporary entrepreneurship as well as social leadership. Students are prepared for meaningful careers in business, and are also equipped with the strategies necessary for effecting change on both a community and a global level. Offering coursework in business strategy, marketing development, and program implementation, the program also features classes that provide perspective on worldwide social, economic, and community issues. It is structured in a cohort model, aimed at developing strong peer interactions in addition to the lifelong professional relationships critical for success.

Coursework is arranged to be completed within a 20-month, 5-term period. A capstone social enterprise course is also included to provide students with a meaningful, realistic transition to professional life after the degree has been awarded. Equipped with a master's in SEC from Pepperdine, graduates are prepared not only for successful careers in business, but also to lead non-profits, foundations, social enterprises, corporate responsibility initiatives, and more.

Dr. Steve Kirnon will lead the program in Santa Barbara, as he does in Los Angeles. A respected agent of organizational change as well as a business leader and corporate founder, Dr. Kirnon has been influential in the development and global distribution of critically important drugs to treat autoimmune disorders and viral diseases. He describes the program in glowing terms.

"The SEC program provides our students with the knowledge and practical tools to become valuable agents of local and global change," says Kirnon. "They not only create and develop a vision, they also develop and implement successful strategies to make that vision a reality that will benefit humanity."

Recent graduates evidence this statement with their prestigious appointments and current, postgraduate activities. For example, Nii-Quartelai Quartey, MA '12, is now the National Health Equity and Multicultural Partnerships Manager for the Voices for Healthy Kids Initiative at the American Heart Association. Derek Pelland, MA '13, is a leadership consultant at the International School of Geneva, and one of six individuals chosen to participate in the Mars Desert Research Station, which simulates living conditions on Mars and provides important research for future manned missions to the planet.

