Percona Announces Conference Session Schedule for the Sixth Annual Percona Live Open Source Database Conference 2017

Percona Live Open Source Database Conference 2017

RALEIGH, NC--(Marketwired - Feb 23, 2017) - Percona, the company that delivers enterprise-class MySQL® and MongoDB® solutions and services, today announced the conference session schedule for the sixth annual Percona Live Open Source Database Conference 2017, taking place April 24-27, 2017, at the Hyatt Regency Santa Clara and Santa Clara Convention Center.

The Percona Live Open Source Database Conference 2017 is the premier event for open source software developers and users, as well as businesses that develop and use open source software. Topics for this year's event focus on three key areas -- MySQL, MongoDB and other open source databases. Other specialized tracks include Amazon Web Services, PostgreSQL, RocksDB, and Time Series.

Conference Session Schedule

Conference sessions take place April 25-27, and feature a range of in-depth talks related to each of the key areas. Conference session examples include:

MySQL

One System to Fit Them All: Shared MySQL Hosting at Facebook - Andrew Regner, MySQL Infrastructure Production Engineer, Facebook

MySQL 8.0: What is New in the Optimizer? - Manyi Lu, Director Software Development, Oracle

Accelerate MySQL® for Demanding OLAP and OLTP Use Cases with Apache® Ignite™ - Nikita Ivanov, Founder & CTO, GridGain, and Peter Zaitsev, Co-Founder & CEO, Percona

Bash One-Liners and Other Tools to Simplify MySQL Ops at Scale - Gillian Gunson, Senior Infrastructure Engineer, GitHub, and Brian Cain, Database Engineer - MySQL SRE, Dropbox

Protecting MySQL Network Traffic - Daniël van Eeden, DBA, Booking.com





MongoDB

How Sitecore Depends on MongoDB for Scalability and Performance, and What it Can Teach You - Grant Killian, Sitecore Architect, and Antonios Giannopoulos, Database Administrator, Rackspace

MongoDB Aggregation Pipeline - Jason Terpko, Database Administrator, ObjectRocket by Rackspace

MongoDB in AWS (MongoDB as a DBaaS) - Zhang Lu, Chief Architect, and Jing Wu, Principal DBA, AOL

Automating High Availability MongoDB Cluster Deployment and Management - Jonathan Rudenberg, CTO, Flynn

Do's and Dont's of the Modern Hybrid MongoDB MySQL Environment - Jonathan Wage, CTO, Opensky, and Rick Vasquez, Technical Account Manager, Percona





Open Source Databases

ClickHouse: High-Performance Distributed DBMS for Analytics - Victor Tarnavsky, Head of Analytics Systems Department, Yandex, and Alexey Milovidov, Head of development team, ClickHouse

OpenTSDB - Time Series Schema on Schemaless NoSQL - Chris Larsen, Sr. Software Engineer, Yahoo Inc.

Reusable Distributed Data Infrastructure with Dynomite - Ioannis Papapanagiotou, Senior Software Engineer, Netflix

Metrics Collection, Storage & Visualization at Scale - Dan Ni, Software Engineer, and Alex Coomans, Software Engineer, Square

Running Cassandra on Apache Mesos across multiple datacenters at Uber - Karthik Gandhi, Senior Software Engineer, Uber





Sponsorships

Sponsorship opportunities for the Percona Live Open Source Database Conference 2017 are available and offer the opportunity to interact with DBAs, sysadmins, developers, CTOs, CEOs, business managers, technology evangelists, solution vendors and entrepreneurs who typically attend the event. Current sponsors include:

Diamond Plus - Continuent, VividCortex

- Continuent, VividCortex Gold - GridGain Systems

- GridGain Systems Silver - Yelp

- Yelp Exhibitor - AgilData, Codership, Pythian, ScaleArc, ScaleDB, SelectStar, Severalnines, SolarWinds, Uber

- AgilData, Codership, Pythian, ScaleArc, ScaleDB, SelectStar, Severalnines, SolarWinds, Uber Reception Sponsor - Booking.com

- Booking.com Contributor Sponsor - MailChimp

- MailChimp Media - CMSWire, InsideBigData, InsideHPC, O'Reilly Media, Packt, Women Who Code





Planning to Attend?

Advance Registration Discounts for the Percona Live Open Source Database Conference 2017 are available through March 5, 2017.

Visit the Percona Live Open Source Database Conference 2017 website for more information about the conference.

Percona Live Conferences

What: Percona Live Open Source Database Conference 2017

Where: The Hyatt Regency Santa Clara and Santa Clara Convention Center

5101 Great America Parkway Santa Clara, CA 95054

When: April 24-27, 2017

About Percona

With more than 3,000 customers worldwide, Percona is the only company that delivers enterprise-class solutions for both MySQL® and MongoDB® across traditional and cloud-based platforms. The company provides Software, Support, Consulting and Managed Services to large, well-known global brands such as Cisco Systems, Time Warner Cable, Alcatel-Lucent, Rent the Runway and the BBC, as well as smaller enterprises looking to maximize application performance while streamlining database efficiencies. Well established as thought leaders, Percona experts author content for the Percona Database Performance Blog, and the Percona Live Open Source Database Conferences draw attendees and expert technical speakers from around the world. For more information, visit www.percona.com.

