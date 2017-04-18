Percona Announces Keynote Schedule for Sixth Annual Percona Live Open Source Database Conference

Sponsorship Opportunities Still Available

RALEIGH, NC--(Marketwired - Apr 18, 2017) - Percona, the company that delivers enterprise-class MySQL® and MongoDB® solutions and services, today announced the keynote sessions for the sixth annual Percona Live Open Source Database Conference 2017, taking place April 24-27, 2017, at The Hyatt Regency Santa Clara and Santa Clara Convention Center. This year's conference features several exciting extracurricular events, including an opening reception sponsored by Booking.com, the MySQL Community Awards ceremony, and book signings hosted by O'Reilly featuring Sveta Smirnov, Laine Campbell, Charity Majors, Baron Schwartz, Peter Zaitsev and Vadim Tkachenko. Sponsorship opportunities for the conference are still available.

The Percona Live Open Source Database Conference 2017 is the premier event for open source software developers and users, as well as businesses that develop and use open source software. Topics for this year's event focus on three key areas -- MySQL, MongoDB and other open source databases. Other specialized tracks include Amazon Web Services, PostgreSQL, RocksDB, and time series data. In total, Percona Live Open Source Database Conference 2017 will feature 10 keynote addresses, 17 tutorials, 192 breakouts sessions, and two "101" crash courses, one on MySQL and one on MongoDB.

Keynote Sessions

Welcoming Keynote - Peter Zaitsev, Percona

Continuent Is Back! But What Does Continuent Do Anyway? - Eero Teerikorpi and MC Brown, Continuent

Open Source Database Ecosystem - Paul Dix, InfluxDB; Tal Levy, Elastic Search; Björn Rabenstein, Prometheus; Justin Teller, Facebook; and Peter Zaitsev, Percona

SQLite: The Most Important Software Component That Many People Have Never Heard Of - Richard Hipp, SQLite.org

The Open Source Database Business Model is Under Siege - Paul Dix, InfluxDB

Keynote Panel - Colin Charles, Percona; Baron Schwartz, VividCortex; and MC Brown, Continuent

MySQL 8.0: Powering the next generation of Web, Saas, Cloud - Tomas Ulin, Oracle

The Future of Monitoring Is Distributed - Baron Schwartz, VividCortex

Closing Keynote - Peter Zaitsev, Percona

Monitoring Booking.com without looking at MySQL - Jean Francois Gagne, Booking.com

Community Award Ceremony





Conference Activities

An Opening Ceremony featuring food and cocktails being sponsored by Booking.com.

O'Reilly will host various special book signings. Attendees will have the opportunity to purchase the following books and have the authors sign them:



-- MySQL Troubleshooting by Sveta Smirnov

-- Database Reliability Engineering by Laine Campbell, Charity Majors

-- High Performance MySQL, 3rd Edition by Baron Schwartz, Peter Zaitsev, Vadim Tkachenko

MySQL Community Awards Ceremony - Presented by Emily Slocombe, SurveyMonkey - The MySQL Community Awards acknowledge individuals and corporations for their contributions to the MySQL ecosystem. It is a from-the-community, by-the-community and for-the-community effort. Awards are given for Community Contributor, Application, and Corporate Contributor.





Sponsorships

Sponsorship opportunities for Percona Live Open Source Database Conference 2017 are available and offer the opportunity to interact with DBAs, sysadmins, developers, CTOs, CEOs, business managers, technology evangelists, solution vendors, and entrepreneurs who typically attend the event. Current sponsors include:

Diamond Plus - Continuent, VividCortex

- Continuent, VividCortex Gold - Amazon Web Services, GridGain Systems

- Amazon Web Services, GridGain Systems Silver - Clustrix, Grafana Labs, Yelp

- Clustrix, Grafana Labs, Yelp Exhibitor - Altinity, ITSumma, O'Reilly, Pythian, ScaleArc, ScaleDB, SelectStar, Severalnines, SolarWinds, Uber, PingCAP, BitNine Global, Alibaba, Object Rocket, TimescaleDB

- Altinity, ITSumma, O'Reilly, Pythian, ScaleArc, ScaleDB, SelectStar, Severalnines, SolarWinds, Uber, PingCAP, BitNine Global, Alibaba, Object Rocket, TimescaleDB Reception Sponsor - Booking.com

- Booking.com Contributor Sponsors - Facebook, MailChimp, Netflix, Google SQL Cloud

- Facebook, MailChimp, Netflix, Google SQL Cloud Media - CMSWire, Datanami, Database Trends & Applications, InsideBigData, InsideHPC, Opensource.com, Packt, Women Who Code





Baron Schwartz, Founder & CEO, VividCortex

"Percona Live is a must-attend event for anyone really engaged with the open source database community. Each year, we look forward to reconnecting with our peers, customers, and friends -- the developers, architects, and managers who are charting the future of the high-performance data tier. Percona Live is where the community literally envisions and starts building what's next in databases, and where the open source and commercial ecosystems intersect. Our team is proud to be part of it, to learn, and to share best practices aimed at improving business outcomes through better understanding and visibility into database performance."

Eero Teerikorpi, Founder & CEO, Continuent

"Continuent is very excited to once again be participating in Percona Live, the premier open source database conference. Two years ago, Continuent was acquired by VMware as the best-of-breed data services company to build their DBaaS solution. Changes in those plans led Continuent to be spun off back into an independent company. Continuent offers business-critical data replication and database clustering solutions. Our customers run billions of dollars' worth of business on our multi-site/multi-master clusters and use our advanced replication solutions to replicate in real-time from MySQL and Oracle into Analytics/Big Data."

Planning to Attend?

Visit the Percona Live Open Source Database Conference 2017 website for more information about the conference or to register.

Percona Live Conferences

What: Percona Live Open Source Database Conference 2017

Where: The Hyatt Regency Santa Clara and Santa Clara Convention Center

5101 Great America Parkway Santa Clara, CA 95054

When: April 24-27, 2017

About Percona

With more than 3,000 customers worldwide, Percona is the only company that delivers enterprise-class solutions for both MySQL® and MongoDB® across traditional and cloud-based platforms. The company provides Software, Support, Consulting, and Managed Services to large, well-known global brands such as Cisco Systems, Time Warner Cable, Alcatel-Lucent, Rent the Runway and the BBC, as well as smaller enterprises looking to maximize application performance while streamlining database efficiencies. Well established as thought leaders, Percona experts author content for the Percona Database Performance Blog and the Percona Live Open Source Database Conferences draw attendees and expert technical speakers from around the world. For more information, visit www.percona.com.

Percona®, XtraBackup®, TokuDB® and Fractal Tree® are registered trademarks of Percona LLC or its subsidiaries. All other registered and unregistered trademarks in this document are the sole property of their respective owners.