Percona Server for MongoDB 3.4 Product Bundle Release Is a Valentine to the Open Source Community

New Releases of Percona Server for MongoDB, Percona Monitoring and Management, and Percona Toolkit Ensure a Robust, Secure Database That Can Be Adapted to Changing Business Requirements

RALEIGH, NC--(Marketwired - Feb 14, 2017) - Percona, the company that delivers enterprise-class MySQL® and MongoDB® solutions and services, today announced a solution bundle of updated products that enable any organization to create a robust, secure database environment that can be adapted to changing business requirements. Percona Server for MongoDB 3.4, Percona Monitoring and Management 1.1, and Percona Toolkit 3.0 offer more features and benefits, with enhancements for both MongoDB® and MySQL® database environments. When these products are used together, organizations gain all the cost and agility benefits provided by free, proven open source software that delivers all the latest MongoDB Community Edition 3.4 features, additional Enterprise features, and a greater choice of storage engines. Along with improved insight into the database environment, the solution provides enhanced control options for optimizing a wider range of database workloads with greater reliability and security. The solution will be generally available the week of Feb. 20.

Percona's bundled release of Percona Server for MongoDB, Percona Monitoring and Management and Percona Toolkit gives organizations the ability to better architect, monitor, manage and optimize databases to meet performance, growth and scalability demands. With many Enterprise Edition features already included, Percona Server for MongoDB offers a more robust database without the additional cost. Percona Monitoring and Management provides administrators with more visibility into the database environment, enabling them to resolve issues faster, increase performance through focused optimization, and better manage resources. Percona Toolkit performs a variety of MySQL, MongoDB and system tasks that are too difficult or complex to perform manually.

New Features and Benefits Summary

Percona Server for MongoDB 3.4

All the features of MongoDB Community Edition 3.4, which provides an open source, fully compatible, drop-in replacement

Integrated, pluggable authentication with LDAP to provide a centralized enterprise authentication service

Open-source auditing for visibility into user and process actions in the database, with the ability to redact sensitive information (such as user names and IP addresses) from log files

Hot backups for the WiredTiger engine protect against data loss in the case of a crash or disaster, without impacting performance

Two storage engine options not supported by MongoDB Community Edition 3.4: MongoRocks, the RocksDB-powered storage engine, designed for demanding, high-volume data workloads such as in IoT applications, on-premises or in the cloud. Percona Memory Engine is ideal for in-memory computing and other applications demanding very low latency workloads.



Percona Monitoring and Management 1.1

Support for MongoDB and Percona Server for MongoDB

Graphical dashboard information for WiredTiger, MongoRocks and Percona Memory Engine

Percona Toolkit 3.0

Two new tools for MongoDB: pt-mongodb-summary (the equivalent of pt-mysql-summary) provides a quick, at-a-glance overview of a MongoDB and Percona Server for MongoDB instance. pt-mongodb-query-digest (the equivalent of pt-query-digest for MySQL) offers a query review for troubleshooting.



Quotes

Peter Zaitsev, Co-founder and CEO of Percona

"We love MongoDB users, and we're showing it with a powerful MongoDB solution that includes server software, monitoring and management, and optimization tools so your database environment is robust enough to handle many different workloads. Each solution provides a number of important enhancements; however, together, they enable companies to take maximum advantage of all the cost and agility benefits of open source software for more database workload environments - with enterprise-grade reliability and security, and the ability to adapt to changing business needs."

About Percona

With more than 3,000 customers worldwide, Percona is the only company that delivers enterprise-class solutions for both MySQL® and MongoDB® across traditional and cloud-based platforms. The company provides Software, Support, Consulting, and Managed Services to large, well-known global brands such as Cisco Systems, Time Warner Cable, Alcatel-Lucent, Rent the Runway and the BBC, as well as smaller enterprises looking to maximize application performance while streamlining database efficiencies. Well established as thought leaders, Percona experts author content for the Percona Database Performance Blog and the Percona Live Open Source Database Conferences draw attendees and expert technical speakers from around the world. For more information, visit www.percona.com.

Percona®, XtraBackup®, TokuDB® and Fractal Tree® are registered trademarks of Percona LLC or its subsidiaries. All other registered and unregistered trademarks in this document are the sole property of their respective owners.