Percona Substantially Increases Performance, Improves Tracking Features, Monitoring Capabilities and Ease-of-Use of Percona XtraDB Cluster

New Release Solidifies Percona XtraDB Cluster's Position as the Premier High Availability Solution for Scaling MySQL

RALEIGH, NC--(Marketwired - Apr 19, 2017) - Percona, the company that delivers enterprise-class MySQL® and MongoDB® solutions and services, today announced major enhancements to Percona XtraDB Cluster 5.7. The new release, version 5.7.17-29.20, substantially increases performance for a variety of scenarios and use cases, improves tracking and monitoring capabilities and increases stability. These ongoing improvements in performance, along with full support for ProxySQL, Percona XtraBackup, Percona Monitoring and Management and operating Percona XtraDB Cluster over Docker, solidify the position of Percona XtraDB Cluster as the premier high-availability solution for scaling MySQL.

An active/active cluster solution, Percona XtraDB Cluster 5.7 is freely available, open source software that combines Percona Server 5.7 and Codership Galera Replicator 3.17 to create a high-availability solution for MySQL 5.7. Downloaded more than 970,000 times since its launch in April 2012, Percona XtraDB Cluster ensures the highest possible uptime and scalability for MySQL deployments.

New Features and Benefits of Percona XtraDB Cluster 5.7.17-29.20

Performance - Up to 10x increase in performance means businesses can deliver an improved customer experience and more cost-effectively scale their businesses.

Tracking - The ability to track the progress of an incremental state transfer of data to a recovered or joining node provides additional visibility during maintenance and disaster recovery scenarios.

Monitoring - A new variable that lets users know whether a node is in flow-control provides additional information during troubleshooting (specifically, when nodes are falling behind in replication).

Stability and ease-of-use - Changes to gcache keep_page settings make it easier to set Galera configuration parameters.

Full compatibility with MySQL-5.7.17





Quotes

Peter Zaitsev, Co-founder and CEO of Percona

"With modern applications continuing to increase in scale and complexity, organizations need to ensure performance and reliability even in the most demanding environments. The latest release of Percona XtraDB Cluster 5.7 reflects Percona's commitment to providing our users best-in-class tools that deliver the performance, user control and data protection they need via free, easy-to-deploy, open source software."

About Percona

With more than 3,000 customers worldwide, Percona is the only company that delivers enterprise-class solutions for both MySQL® and MongoDB® across traditional and cloud-based platforms. The company provides Software, Support, Consulting, and Managed Services to large, well-known global brands such as Cisco Systems, Time Warner Cable, Alcatel-Lucent, Rent the Runway and the BBC, as well as smaller enterprises looking to maximize application performance while streamlining database efficiencies. Well established as thought leaders, Percona experts author content for the Percona Database Performance Blog and the Percona Live Open Source Database Conferences draw attendees and expert technical speakers from around the world. For more information, visit www.percona.com.

