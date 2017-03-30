Peregrine Diamonds Announces Results of Voting for Election of Directors

March 30, 2017 16:18 ET
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) - Peregrine Diamonds Ltd. (TSX:PGD) announced that the nominees listed in the March 1, 2017, information circular for the 2017 Annual Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors.
Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.
In addition, shareholders voted in favour of re-appointing Hay & Watson, Chartered Accountants as auditor of the Company.
ABOUT PEREGRINE DIAMONDS
Peregrine is a TSX-listed diamond exploration and development company with projects in northern Canada and Botswana.
