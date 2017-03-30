Peregrine Diamonds Announces Results of Voting for Election of Directors

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) - Peregrine Diamonds Ltd. (TSX:PGD) announced that the nominees listed in the March 1, 2017, information circular for the 2017 Annual Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

Director Nominees Votes

in Favour Votes

Withheld Percentage

in Favour Percentage

Withheld Eric V. Friedland 168,335,136 14,858 99.99% 0.01% Robert Boyd 168,250,995 98,999 99.94% 0.06% Alan Carter 168,268,114 81,880 99.95% 0.05% Richard Cohen 168,330,995 18,999 99.99% 0.01% Myron Goldstein 168,239,195 110,799 99.93% 0.07% Peter Meredith 168,329,595 20,399 99.99% 0.01% Chantal Gosselin 168,348,314 1,680 100.00% 0.00%

In addition, shareholders voted in favour of re-appointing Hay & Watson, Chartered Accountants as auditor of the Company.

