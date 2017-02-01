Perennial KLAS Honoree Featuring Patient Flow Experts at HIMMS17

PITTSBURGH, IL--(Marketwired - February 01, 2017) - TeleTracking Technologies, Inc. ("TeleTracking") has been named Patient Flow Category Leader for the 6th consecutive year by U.S. healthcare market research leader KLAS. TeleTracking is honored to have been awarded this prestigious recognition of excellence for 10 out of the past 11 years.

"We are proud to be honored again for the work we're doing to ensure that no patient will ever have to wait for the care they need," says TeleTracking President, Michael Gallup. "We know that 1.9 million patients leave without being seen every year -- while 39% of hospital beds remain unoccupied. Operational efficiencies, combined with an effective patient flow strategy, can unlock latent capacity and make it possible for caregivers to deliver the care they're trained for."

TeleTracking will showcase its award winning patient flow solutions at the HIMSS17 Conference & Exhibition, February 19-23, 2017 in Orlando, FL. Clients from University of Colorado Health, Freeman Health System, and McLeod Health will present their success stories in TeleTracking booth #923. In addition, TeleTracking's Vice President of Care Model Solutions Scott Newton, DNP, RN, MHA, EMT-P will share his insights into how to build a successful Hospital Command Center.

The sessions include:

A CIO's Strategy to Improve Patient Access Across an Enterprise

Skip Rollins, CIO, Freeman Health System, Joplin, MO

With a CIO's deep understanding for how different workflows interrelate, Skip Rollins, knew Freeman Health needed an end-to-end operational platform to support access to timely care for the patients in and around Joplin, MO. Building on the initial implementation success of TeleTracking's patient flow solutions, Mr. Rollins partnered with TeleTracking and began charting Freeman's path toward a transformation of patient intake. Mr. Rollins was determined to get Freeman Health an on-call scheduling solution, so that the system could update and utilize a call schedule in real-time across the enterprise. Freeman became the very first innovation partner of TeleTracking's new solution -- On-Call Scheduling™. To register for this session, click here.

Strategic Initiatives focused on Improving Patient Flow

Lee Wallace, Director, Patient Flow, McLeod Health

While the focus is always on safely accepting patients, and caring for them throughout their stay length of stay, prioritizing patient discharges is equally as important in order to create capacity for new patients. McLeod Health, a seven hospital system with 931 acute licensed beds serving 15 counties and more than one million people in Florence County, SC, recently participated in a rapid improvement event to analyze and define process around patient discharges. By removing barriers and focusing on education, in two short months, patient discharges before 1pm more than doubled on a pilot unit. Another focus at McLeod is on precision patient placement -- the right bed, the first time -- in an effort to decrease the number of internal patient transfers (unnecessarily moving a patient from one medical floor to another). Dramatic improvements have been seen in a short period of time. To register for this session, click here.

Improving Patient Throughput in Hospital-Owned Clinics

Paige Patterson, Nurse Manager, University of Colorado Health

Ms. Patterson has long understood the value of partnering with TeleTracking to manage patient flow. Under her leadership, University of Colorado Health went through a major implementation to establish TeleTracking as its operational platform for patient flow in 2004. In 2016, UC Health implemented TeleTracking's Clinical Workflow™ Suite solution along with Real-Time Locating System technology for automated patient and staff location in its first health system-owned clinic. As a result, the clinic is experiencing incredible early success with improving the patient experience, increasing throughput, as well as improving utilization and staff satisfaction. To register for this session, click here.

Creating a Centralized Hospital Command Center to Manage Patient Flow

Scott Newton, DNP, RN, MHA, EMT-P, VP of Care Model Solutions, TeleTracking

Patient flow expert Scott Newton has 25 years of clinical experience – including working as a field paramedic, helicopter flight nurse and an emergency department nurse. Dr. Newton most recently served as the Director of Nursing for the Emergency Department and Lifeline Critical Care Transport Program at the Johns Hopkins Hospital, playing an integral role in the development of their Capacity Command Center. He will discuss industry insights on how best-practice organizations are deploying value-based technology; enabling technologies to enhance patient flow, why implementing a command center makes sense; and navigating a culture from beginning to end. To register for this session, click here.

In addition, TeleTracking's patient flow experts will be onsite to share the latest product updates and conduct in-depth demonstrations.

TeleTracking Technologies, Inc. will exhibit its patient flow solutions at the HIMSS Conference & Exhibition at the Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, FL in booth #923. For more information contact us at info@teletracking.com or 800-331-3603.

About TeleTracking

TeleTracking Technologies, Inc., the world leader in patient flow and healthcare operations management enables the timely and purposeful delivery of patient care because we believe that no one should ever have to wait to receive care. Founded more than a quarter of a century ago, TeleTracking is the perennial KLAS Patient Flow Category Leader. To learn more about TeleTracking visit www.teletracking.com.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by enabling providers to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data on software, services and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trends and statistical overviews. The research directly represents the provider voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and our reports, visit www.KLASresearch.com.

