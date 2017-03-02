PerfectMind Teams up with PayPal to Expedite Payments

Collaboration to Help Member-Based Organizations Build Communities More Quickly and Efficiently

BURNABY, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 2, 2017) - PerfectMind, developers of cutting-edge facility booking and membership management software, today announced that PerfectMind customers can now offer PayPal as a payment option allowing members to seamlessly purchase products and services.

"We're excited to collaborate with PayPal to provide our customers with another secure payment option that can help speed up transactions, improve conversion and increase online sales," said PerfectMind CEO, Farid Dordar. "By adding PayPal, we are further simplifying our online checkout and helping member-based organizations connect more easily with their communities."

"Our collaboration with PerfectMind makes it easier for people to use PayPal to book camping trips, park visits, gym and fitness classes, and more," said Clam Lorenz, General Manager, Social Innovation, North America, PayPal.

For nearly two decades, PerfectMind has helped organizations and the communities they serve connect and grow through data management, scheduling, and reporting. In the past two years, the number of major municipal parks and recreation organizations continues to grow: these cities and municipalities include King County (Washington), Strathcona County (BC), Johnson County (Kansas), the City of San Rafael (California), the City of Victoria (BC) and the Town of Milton (ON).

"PerfectMind enabled us to bring our members online and give them the power and convenience to quickly access the programs they wanted. Now with PayPal, it takes us another step forward by making it more convenient to securely and quickly reserve facilities, pay for recreation programs, or rent equipment online," said Hussein Kurji, Manager of IT at the Richmond Olympic Oval. "With PerfectMind, we continue to deliver excellent customer service driven by the latest technology."

PerfectMind continuously innovates and explores new partnerships to improve the customer journey - both for organizations that use PerfectMind to build communities and the members of those communities. Future improvements are planned, including an express checkout shortcut to allow users to bypass signing in or checking out as a guest to complete payments more quickly. Learn more about PerfectMind's membership management solutions at www.perfectmind.com.

About PerfectMind

PerfectMind software is used by more than 5,000 organizations in 21 countries. The company's innovative platform empowers cities, parks and recreation organizations, higher education and health and wellness businesses of all sizes to better connect with their communities. PerfectMind has twice been listed on the Profit100 list of fastest growing companies in Canada and was a finalist in the 2015 North Vancouver Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards.