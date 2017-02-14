Perfecto Introduces Tools Built for High-Velocity Mobile and Web Application Development

New capabilities improve workflow, deliver faster feedback and strengthen debugging to improve quality for web and mobile applications

BOSTON, MA and SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 14, 2017) - DevWeek - Perfecto, the provider of the leading web and mobile quality lab, today introduced new tools designed for developers and development teams that accelerate the web and mobile app development process through faster debugging and troubleshooting. Powered by Perfecto's on-demand, cloud-based Continuous Quality Lab, the new tools provide fast feedback to mobile and web developers and development teams. The tools allow developers to obtain real-world feedback early in their development process, identify and fix platform-specific bugs, and streamline continuous integration (CI) within their DevOps delivery pipeline.

A recent trend in mobile and web development shows 25% of time is spent addressing a bug fix backlog, which slows down the velocity of releases and prohibits the innovation of new features that draw in users and boost engagement.

According to a recent Forrester report, in order to build the right software better and faster, automated testing along the delivery pipeline is needed for continuous visibility into software releasability. By automating the delivery pipeline, teams can test software from the moment it's committed, reducing release risk and business uncertainty.*

This effort can be minimized with fast feedback, improved mapping of target coverage areas and the ability to embed automated quality practices throughout the entire SDLC, from development to testing to production. Mobile app and web developers can use Perfecto's new tools to support these practices and in turn improve the quality of their code, increase time to market and reduce risks to the user experience in production.

Perfecto's new developer tools make high-velocity development possible. Key features and benefits include:

Injection of quality across development, QA and ops processes - Teams can integrate unit, exploratory and automated testing directly into their IDE of choice for mobile or web.





Full support for native mobile testing frameworks - Espresso (Android) and XCTest (iOS), enables developers to receive early feedback from CI builds over a wide range of platforms, environments and real user conditions.





Improved visibility into bugs - Perfecto's DigitalZoom reporting provides cross-platform visibility and allows teams to track quality trends, analyze platform-specific issues and collaborate on test results for faster fixes.





Accelerated debugging - Perfecto's DevTunnel accelerates debugging and troubleshooting in development cycles by providing instant access to a variety of real cloud-based devices, browsers and user environments from within your IDE of choice, leveraging your debugger of choice.

"In today's digital era, velocity of the application delivery pipeline is a key success metric for software executives," said Roi Carmel, Chief Strategy Officer at Perfecto. "With this release, our goal is to empower mobile app and web developers to build a better delivery pipeline with an on-demand quality lab that supports high levels of test automation, and is integrated directly into their preferred coding environments, making it easier to gain reliable feedback, speed up build cycles and accelerate feature delivery."

Perfecto's developer tools are available with an additional license. Free versions of select developer tools will be released in the coming months to those who pre-register here. To learn more about Perfecto's tools for mobile app and web developers, visit justletmecode.io, stop by booth #130 at DeveloperWeek in San Francisco, CA, or tune in to our livestream demo on Wednesday, February 22 at 11am EST.

*Build The Right Software Better And Faster With Agile And DevOps Metrics, Forrester Research, Inc., August 11, 2016

About Perfecto

Perfecto is the leading cloud-based test lab for web and mobile applications, empowering global enterprises with the tools they need to deliver better digital experiences for their users. With Perfecto, developers and testers can automate testing earlier in the SDLC, using the most reliable test lab comprised of real devices that simulate real-world networks, locations and scenarios. With more than 2,500 customers across major industries, Perfecto is enabling continuous integration and faster release cycles that set the speed of digital innovation. For more information, visit perfectomobile.com, join the Perfecto community, or follow us on Twitter at @PerfectoMobile.