Performance Sportswear Brand 2XU Opens New Flagship Store in Los Angeles

Australia's premium sportswear brand and world leader in advanced compression technology opens flagship store in Westfield Century City Mall

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 6, 2017) - The world leader in sports compression 2XU is set to make its mark on the Los Angeles retail scene with a new store to open at Westfield Century City Mall.

A favorite with celebrities and elite athletes, the new flagship retail store will allow all LA athletes, fitness fanatics and weekend warriors the chance to experience 2XU's world-leading performance-enhancing compression technology.

"We chose the Los Angeles market for our new flagship store because people in LA are active, fit and on the leading edge of the hottest trends," said Paul Higgins, 2XU CEO. "With so many locals into running, high-intensity fitness and numerous other sports, we are excited to offer our advanced compression and other high-quality performance apparel to LA residents."

2XU is the compression wear of choice for world champion athletes and is used as the secret recovery weapon by various professional sports teams including basketball, baseball, hockey, soccer and football. A little-known secret is that over 80% of all NBA and NFL teams buy and wear 2XU to enhance performance and recovery.

2XU's graduated compression garments have a significant impact on performance and an even greater impact on muscle repair and recovery by preventing muscle micro-tearing and stimulating blood circulation.

The brand's point of difference is a unique fabric combination that is powerful and durable but also light and flexible. 2XU's powerful graduated compression technology delivers a range of physiological benefits to athletes of all levels.

2XU will kick off the grand opening with shopper promotions starting on Thursday, April 6, with every customer receiving a free VIP customer scratch-off game card. Every card is a guaranteed winner.

Additional events include a group run starting from the store on Saturday, April 8, at 8:00AM followed by a fitness training session at 10:00AM led by elite fitness athlete Christmas Abbott.

The LA retail store is located at 10250 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90067.

2XU's performance apparel and accessories can be purchased via hundreds of sport-specialist retail stores, online partners and now at three 2XU brand stores in Los Angeles, Newport Beach and San Clemente. Offering options for men, women and youth, 2XU's product line includes tights, shorts, tops, socks, jackets and more.

2XU is at the forefront of global sportswear and is a market leader in converting scientific, independent, evidence-based research into the world's best performance enhancing garments.

Now present in 71 countries around the world, 2XU has graced the bodies of multiple world champion athletes across numerous sports worldwide including running, triathlon, cycling, skiing and HIIT fitness.

To find out more about 2XU, visit 2xu.com/us.