GATINEAU, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 23, 2017) - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise all users there will be periodic closures of Chaudiere Crossing, as described below:

Friday, February 24, 2017, between 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.:

Periodic complete closures of the bridge, lasting for up to five minutes, for work on Chaudiere Crossing.

Traffic control signage will be in place, controlled by flagpeople.

Motorists, pedestrians and cyclists will encounter delays of up to five minutes during periodic closures.

These closures are necessary to accommodate ongoing work.

The schedule may change because of weather conditions.

PSPC thanks users for their patience.

