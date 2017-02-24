Periodic closures of Chaudiere Crossing: date change

GATINEAU, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 24, 2017) - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise all users that the periodic closures of the Chaudiere Crossing scheduled for Friday, February 24, 2017, will take place on:

Saturday, February 25, 2017, between 9 am and 3 pm

Motorists, pedestrians and cyclists will encounter delays of up to five minutes during periodic complete closures of the Chaudiere Crossing because of work on the bridge.

Traffic control signage will be in place, and traffic will be controlled by flagpeople.

These closures are necessary to accommodate ongoing work.

The schedule may change because of weather conditions.

PSPC thanks users for their patience.

