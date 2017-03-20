Perisson Announces Termination of Amalgamation Agreement

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - March 20, 2017) - Perisson Petroleum Corporation ("Perisson" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:POG) announces that is has served notice of termination to Forent Energy Ltd. ("Forent") with respect to the Amalgamation Agreement between Perisson and Forent dated March 4, 2016, as amended and restated on July 6, 2016. In conjunction with the termination of the Amalgamation Agreement, Perisson has further served Forent with notice of collapse of the trust agreement dated April 27, 2016 between Forent and Perisson (the "Trust Agreement") under which Forent had been operating as bare trustee on behalf of Perisson to act as operator of Perisson's oil and gas properties located in the Twining area of Alberta (the "Notice"). Pursuant to the Notice and the Trust Agreement, Perisson has demanded that the registered interest in the Properties be transferred to Perisson as beneficial owner.

About Perisson Petroleum Corporation

Perisson Petroleum Corporation trades on the TSX-V under the symbol "POG". The Corporation has ownership in certain oil and gas producing properties in the Twining area of Alberta, Canada. The Company also holds a 100% working interest in the VMM-17 block, a license located in the prolific, stable, oil-producing region of the Middle Magdalena Basin in central Colombia.

