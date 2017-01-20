Perma-Fix Appoints Industry Veteran S. Robert Cochran to Board of Directors

ATLANTA, GA--(Marketwired - January 20, 2017) - Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. ( NASDAQ : PESI), today announced S. Robert Cochran has joined the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Cochran is President and CEO of CTG, LLC a consultancy practice that provides management, development, acquisition, and technological services to nuclear, military and energy operations. Previously, Mr. Cochran served as President of CB&I Federal Services, where he led the post-acquisition integration of Shaw Corporation's environment and federal businesses. At CB&I, he was responsible for executing the largest single design-build civil works project awarded by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and leading technical solutions to the Japanese government in the wake of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster. Mr. Cochran served as President of B&W Technical Services Group, Inc., where he led the management and operation of complex high-consequence nuclear facilities, nuclear material processing and manufacturing, classified component manufacturing, engineering, procurement and construction of major capital projects, nuclear safeguards and security, environmental cleanup/remediation and nuclear facility deactivation to support the Department of Energy (DOE), National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), other federal agencies and commercial clients. He also led efforts for B&W related to the R&D of low enriched medical isotope production, non-destructive material inspection, used nuclear fuel management and reprocessing. Mr. Cochran also served as Senior Vice President for Tyco Infrastructure, where he led the company into new water, energy, transportation markets valued at more than $1 billion. As president of Kaiser Group International, Mr. Cochran oversaw and restructured the North American engineering and construction business units into five operating lines of business with gross annual revenues in excess of $800 million. During his professional career, Mr. Cochran has authored numerous technical publications related to the remediation of hazardous waste facilities and received an executive/mini M.B.A. from the University of Richmond's Robins School of Business and a B.S. from James Madison University.

Dr. Louis F. Centofanti, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We welcome S. Robert Cochran to the Board of Directors. He brings more than 30 years of senior operational experience, including strategic planning and business development as well as deep relationships within the nuclear industry. In particular, his direct experience and relationships related to large energy and civil infrastructure projects, nuclear operations and decommissioning, and environmental remediation projects around the globe will be extremely valuable as we aggressively grow our Services Segment."

