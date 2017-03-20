Perma-Fix Schedules Fourth Quarter 2016 Earnings Conference Call

ATLANTA, GA--(Marketwired - March 20, 2017) - Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. ( NASDAQ : PESI) today announced that it will host a conference call at 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, March 22, 2017. The call will be available on the Company's website at www.perma-fix.com, or by calling 877-407-0778 for U.S. callers, or +1 201-689-8565 for international callers. The conference call will be led by Dr. Louis F. Centofanti, Chief Executive Officer, Ben Naccarato, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Mark J. Duff, Executive Vice President of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc.

A webcast will also be archived on the Company's website and a telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through midnight March 29, 2017, and can be accessed by calling: 877-481-4010 (U.S. callers) or +1- 919-882-2331 (international callers) and entering conference ID:10292.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. is a nuclear services company and leading provider of nuclear and mixed waste management services. The Company's nuclear waste services include management and treatment of radioactive and mixed waste for hospitals, research labs and institutions, federal agencies, including the Department of Energy ("DOE"), the Department of Defense ("DOD"), and the commercial nuclear industry. The Company's nuclear services group provides project management, waste management, environmental restoration, decontamination and decommissioning, and radiological protection, safety and industrial hygiene capability to our clients. The Company operates four nuclear waste treatment facilities and provides nuclear services at DOE, DOD, and commercial facilities, nationwide.

Please visit us at http://www.perma-fix.com.