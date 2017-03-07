Perma-Fix to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

ATLANTA, GA--(Marketwired - March 07, 2017) - Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. ( NASDAQ : PESI), a nuclear services company, today announced that the Company has been invited to present at two upcoming investor conferences.

On Wednesday, March 15, 2017, Dr. Louis Centofanti, Chief Executive Officer will present at the 29th Annual ROTH Conference in the Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel resort in Dana Point, California. The Company is scheduled to present at 8:00-8:30 AM PT in The Promenade - White area and will conduct one-on-one meetings the day before. For more information or to schedule a meeting, please contact your ROTH representative at (800) 678-9147 or via e-mail at oneononerequests@roth.com.

On Thursday, March 16, 2017, Ben Naccarato, Chief Financial Officer will present at Gabelli & Company's 3rd Annual Waste & Environmental Services Symposium. The Company's presentation is scheduled at 12:35 PM ET at the Andaz Hotel on 41st and 5th Avenue in New York City. Institutional investors should contact their Gabelli & Company sales representative to register.

About 29th Annual ROTH Conference

The ROTH Conference will feature industry panels, special appearances and keynotes, as well as presentations from over 500 public and private growth companies in a variety of sectors including Healthcare; Technology, Internet & Media; Cleantech, Industrial Growth & Solar; Consumer; Oil & Gas/Mining & Minerals; Business Services. In addition to the presentations, thousands of 1-on-1 / group meetings with investors are anticipated throughout the 3-day event.

About 3rd Annual Waste & Environmental Services Symposium

3rd Annual Waste & Environmental Services Symposium is organized by Gabelli & Company. This conference will feature presentations and fireside chats with senior management of several publicly traded solid waste companies.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. is a nuclear services company and leading provider of nuclear and mixed waste management services. The Company's nuclear waste services include management and treatment of radioactive and mixed waste for hospitals, research labs and institutions, federal agencies, including DOE, the Department of Defense (DOD), and the commercial nuclear industry. The Company's nuclear services group provides project management, waste management, environmental restoration, decontamination and decommissioning, new build construction, and radiological protection, safety and industrial hygiene capability to our clients. The Company operates four nuclear waste treatment facilities and provides nuclear services at DOE, DOD, and commercial facilities, nationwide. Please visit us on the World Wide Web at http://www.perma-fix.com.