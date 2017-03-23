Perma-Pipe International Holdings Appoints John Carusiello Senior Vice President - Americas

NILES, IL--(Marketwired - Mar 23, 2017) - Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ : PPIH) today announced the appointment of John Carusiello to Senior Vice President - Americas, with full operating and financial responsibility for Perma-Pipe's business in the Americas region.

President and CEO David Mansfield commented, "During John's 20 years' tenure with Perma-Pipe, he has consistently demonstrated his capabilities, commitment and ability to respond to the ever-changing business environment. John played an instrumental role in our acquisition last year of full ownership of Bayou Perma-Pipe Canada ('BPPC'). He was also key to the establishment of the Perma-Pipe Oil & Gas division. I look forward to John's ongoing contributions and partnership as we continue to strengthen Perma-Pipe's position in the global market place."

Mr. Carusiello previously served as Division President, Perma-Pipe Oil & Gas and Vice President, BPPC, the Group's anti-corrosion and insulation coating company in Canada. He was also member of BPPC's board of directors. Before joining Perma-Pipe in 1996, he served as Vice President, Operations and Engineering for Meyer Tool & Manufacturing, Inc. and Project Engineering Manager for Chicago Bridge & Iron Company.

Mr. Mansfield concluded, "The Perma-Pipe organization continues to re-invent itself to better serve our customers, shareholders and employees. Our continuing efforts to reduce costs and improve efficiencies complement our strategies for achieving growth and improving financial performance now and into the future."