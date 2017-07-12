PERQ Expands into Canada: Offers Personalized Web Engagement Technology that Increases Dealership Leads, Car Sales

Interactive, personalized website experiences ramp up dealer conversions; Canadian dealer sees 31% lead to sale conversion rate in just one month on PERQ's platform

INDIANAPOLIS, IN--(Marketwired - July 12, 2017) - PERQ, which offers a game changing web-engagement platform, now offers its services in Canada where early adopters are already reaping significant results.

The interactive tool, which has been adopted by hundreds of auto dealerships across the US, generates, on average, five times the lead data usually collected by dealerships and a 40% increase in lead-to-sale conversions. In Canada, the platform, while in the early stages of adoption, has generated a 31% conversion rate for a British Columbia dealership studied by the company.

PERQ works with website providers and dealerships in a completely new way -- creating more intuitive, responsive online experiences for consumers, while enabling dealers to gather more information to more effectively communicate with online customers. To do this, PERQ's web engagement platform 'virtually' trains dealership websites to have real-time conversations with each visitor, such as helping them to receive an estimated trade appraisal, schedule a test drive, calculate payments and receive incentives, along with helping them narrow down vehicle models and determine whether to lease or buy.

"Why shouldn't auto dealerships in the US, and now Canada, have the opportunity to offer consumers a personalized, Amazon-like experience on their dealership websites?" asks Andy Medley, president and co-founder of PERQ. "We believe this is the standard to strive for. Our data consistently shows a large percentage of dealership website visitors are still in the early phase of their shopping process and that this kind of approach increases conversions up to 200%. We're excited to bring this level of success to dealerships across Canada."

According to Medley, most dealership websites in both the US and Canada rely on static forms and irrelevant calls to action (CTAs) that clutter up websites. These CTAs require consumers to re-input the same data over and over again and generally lack the intuitive, one-to-one experience consumers have come to expect. PERQ's web engagement platform solves this.

Krieger Ford in Columbus, Ohio, and Harris Mazda in Nanaimo in British Columbia, Canada, both use PERQ's web engagement technology. The dealerships were grappling with the challenges of unresponsive websites, but now say this new interactive approach changes the dealership/consumer equation.

Chris Thomas at Krieger Ford in Columbus, Ohio, was able to dynamically offer up conversion buttons, banners and advertisements with PERQ's technology to completely individualize the customer experience, creating a real-time conversation online, even with returning visitors. "Customers can continue their car-buying journey without starting from the very beginning -- a happy surprise," he says.

In just one month, Krieger posted these results: 110 leads, 92% form completion rate, 23% lead to showroom visit.

Meanwhile, Harris Mazda of Nanaimo in British Columbia, Canada had used other online tools over the years, but few actually delivered results, says owner Tony Harris, until the dealership implemented PERQ's web engagement platform. "The quality of the leads is much better. The people are more qualified buyers and we're having a higher success rate on converting leads to sales," adds General Manager Doug Culham.

Harris was also pleased to experience no 'cross border' problems: "Usually, when we integrate with a vendor from another country, it doesn't go well and there are issues with the conversion and integration. I'm happy to say with PERQ, we haven't had any issues."

In just one month, Harris Mazda posted these results: 29 unique leads, 31% lead to sale conversion; an almost 11% unique click to lead conversion.

"Data, and these case studies, prove that the PERQ approach to engagement on dealership websites is working and rivals what consumers expect -- and should be experiencing -- when shopping for a car," Medley says. "We believe having a personalized website experience is a core improvement that must be offered by dealerships to keep pace with their customers."

All data and analysis was gathered from PERQ's web engagement platform -- and from dealerships using the platform. PERQ's platform works in partnership with dealerships and existing website providers and can be implemented in less than 7 days.

About PERQ

PERQ (www.perq.com), a marketing technology provider, boosts website conversions by creating and delivering interactive experiences to the right consumers at the right time. Founded in 2001, PERQ solutions today are used by more than 1,000 businesses across the United States. PERQ's brands have been named to the Inc. "500 Fastest Growing Companies in America" list on three separate occasions, and its Web Engagement platform is a 2017 Gold Stevie® Award winner for lead generation software.