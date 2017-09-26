Persado and Oracle + Bronto Enhance Marketing Platform With New AI Integration

Bronto Customers Can Access Persado Predictive and Emotional Analytics to Boost Email Performance Directly Through the Bronto Marketing Platform

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Sep 26, 2017) - Oracle + Bronto, a leading cloud-based marketing automation platform to Internet Retailer Top 1000 companies, and Persado, a leading provider of AI-generated emotional marketing messages for top global brands, today announced a strategic partnership to integrate Persado's email performance prediction and insights solution into the Bronto Marketing Platform. This collaboration allows seamless access to Persado's AI-powered predictive and emotional language analytics for all Bronto customers and the integration is expected to be available on the Bronto Marketing Platform on September 26.

Through this integration, Bronto customers can take advantage of Persado's industry-leading machine learning platform to predict email subject line performance and gain unique insight into the emotional language used in email campaigns at no additional cost. With the push of the button, Bronto customers can quickly benchmark their own performance against industry data, learn what emotional language their customers respond to, as well as view and implement alternative language. Additionally, users will be able to transition to other Persado tools such as content generation for email and social media.

"We're thrilled to provide Bronto customers with immediately actionable data designed to improve the quality and performance of the language they use for marketing campaigns," said Assaf Baciu, Co-Founder and SVP Product & Engineering, Persado. "This partnership further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and enables customers to easily act on valuable insights and create stronger customer relationships."

"Providing our customers with predictive tools to personalize the customer experience is important to us," said Oracle + Bronto General Manager, Carolyn Sparano. "Our partnership and integration with Persado empowers commerce marketers to deliver content that resonates with consumers and drives revenue."

"We are excited to take advantage of the combined power of Bronto and Persado to serve our audiences with messages that connect on a personal and emotional level," said Rachel Kopelow, Email Marketing Manager at DailySale.com. "Persado and Bronto are making it so easy to bring data-driven emotional engagement to the forefront of marketing automation."

To get started with Bronto or to schedule a demo, visit bronto.com.

About Persado

Persado enables marketers to identify the language that emotionally connects with consumers to increase short-term engagement and build lasting, long-term relationships. Using artificial intelligence and machine learning, Persado significantly improves responses to display ads, Facebook, email, web landing pages, SMS, and mobile push notifications while maintaining brand voice. Leading brands including Citi, American Express, Microsoft, Staples, and Verizon have realized one billion dollars in incremental revenue and an average additional lift of 49.5% in conversions across marketing campaigns. Persado has been named to CNBC's 2017 Disruptor 50 list and a Cool Vendor in Data-Driven Marketing by Gartner in 2016. For more information visit www.persado.com.

About Oracle + Bronto

Oracle + Bronto arms high-growth retailers with sophisticated marketing automation to maximize revenue opportunities. The Bronto Marketing Platform powers personalized multichannel content that generates the higher engagement needed for retail success. Keenly focused on the commerce marketer, Bronto continues its long-standing tradition as a leading email marketing provider to the global Internet Retailer Top 1000 and boasts a client roster of leading brands, including Rebecca Minkoff, Timex, Lucky Brand, Theory, Brooks, Ashley Homestore and Christopher & Banks. For more information visit bronto.com.

About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud offers complete SaaS application suites for ERP, HCM and CX, plus best-in-class database Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) from data centers throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information about Oracle ( NYSE : ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates.