Perseus, a Constellation Software Division, Completes Acquisition of Dealer Information Systems Corporation

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 4, 2017) - Constellation Software Inc. ("Constellation") (TSX:CSU), announced today that it, through its Perseus division ("Perseus"), has purchased 100% of the shares of Dealer Information Systems Corporation ("DIS"). The acquisition further expands Constellation's market presence in dealership management software.

Headquartered in Bellingham, Washington with customers across the United States and Canada, DIS is the leading provider of business system software to agricultural, construction and material handling dealers and distributors in North America.

"DIS will join Constellation's Dealership Software Group which is comprised of several leading software products designed specifically for dealerships. With the addition of DIS, over 4,000 dealerships across North America and the United Kingdom will use one or more of our software products to make their dealership more successful. We welcome the employees, customers and products into the Constellation family." said Daniel Zinman, Vice President of Constellation's Dealership Software Group.

"We are very optimistic about our new parent, Constellation Software", said Randy McIntyre, CEO of DIS, "Constellation's experience with dealership management software will strengthen DIS' opportunity to grow its products for our current and future customers. It's a strong strategic move for us."

About Perseus division

The Perseus division is a provider of software solutions to a number of vertical markets. As an operating group of Constellation Software Inc., Perseus acquires, manages, and builds software businesses which provide specialized, mission-critical software solutions. Perseus companies seek to become leaders in their markets by improving their operations, growing through organic initiatives, and seeking acquisitions that can strengthen their market position.

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CSU". Constellation Software is an international provider of market leading software and services to a number of industries across both the public and private sectors. The Company acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses that provide mission-critical software solutions. Further information about Constellation may be obtained from its website at www.csisoftware.com.