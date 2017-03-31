Perseus Division, a Constellation Software Company, enters into agreement to acquire a provider of software to agricultural, construction, and material handling dealers and distributors

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - Constellation Software Inc. ("Constellation") (TSX:CSU) today announced that its wholly-owned Perseus Division ("Perseus") has entered into an agreement to acquire a provider of business system software to agricultural, construction and material handling dealers and distributors in North America. Completion of the acquisition remains subject to mutually agreed closing conditions.

About Perseus division

The Perseus division is a provider of software solutions to a number of vertical markets. As an operating group of Constellation Software Inc., Perseus acquires, manages, and builds software businesses which provide specialized, mission-critical software solutions. Perseus companies seek to become leaders in their markets by improving their operations, growing through organic initiatives, and seeking acquisitions that can strengthen their market position.

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CSU". Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses that provide mission-critical software solutions. Further information about Constellation may be obtained from its website at www.csisoftware.com.