Perseus Mining Limited: December 2016 Quarterly Activity Report Conference Call

Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU)(TSX:PRU) is hosting a conference call to discuss the Quarterly Activity Report for the period ended 31 December 2016, which is anticipated for release around 9am AEDT on Friday 27 January 2017.

Call Details

Australia: Friday January 27, 2017

(Perth - 6am)

(Sydney/Melbourne - 9am)

Canada: Thursday January 26, 2017

(Toronto - 5pm)

(Vancouver - 2pm)

UK: Thursday January 26, 2017

(London - 10pm)

Conference ID: 480844

Listen online: https://boardroom.media/broadcast/?refid=&eid=58758cb9b9ee2da601a9e0a6

Audio access dial in numbers:

Australia: 1800 558 698

Hong Kong: 800 966 806

Singapore: 800 101 2785

Canada: 1855 8811 339

New Zealand: 0800 453 055

United Kingdom: 0800 051 8245

United States: 1855 8811 339

In order to ask a question during the Live Question and Answer Session, please press 0 then 1 on your telephone keypad in order to enter the Q&A queue. To withdraw your question simply key 0 then 2.

The conference call will feature Managing Director Jeffrey Quartermaine. The audio cast can also be accessed via Perseus' website at www.perseusmining.com.