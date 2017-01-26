Perseus Mining Limited: December 2016 Quarterly Report

PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA--(Marketwired - Jan. 26, 2017) -

Perseus Mining Limited ("Perseus" or the "Company") (TSX:PRU)(ASX:PRU) reports on its activities for the three month period ended December 31, 2016 (the "Quarter"). An executive summary is provided below. However, full details of activities in the December Quarter, including reconciled production and all-in site cash costs, are included in the Company's December 2016 Quarterly Activity Report released to the market on January 27, 2017. The full report is available for download from www.perseusmining.com, www.asx.com.au and www.sedar.com.

Strong September Quarter performance by Perseus

Operations

Mill upgrade and relocation housing at Edikan successfully completed by Quarter-end leading to significant improvement in expected mill performance and material reduction in capital expenditure in future periods.

A 22% quarter-on-quarter reduction in ore processed due to extended plant upgrade works and a 3% decrease in head grade, materially impacted gold production, gold sales and unit cost of production for the Quarter.

Edikan gold production of 32,223 ounces for the Quarter and 75,999 ounces for the Half Year in line with revised December 2016 Half Year guidance of 70-80,000 ounces.

Edikan production cost of US$1,278/ounce and all-in site cost ("AISC") for the Half Year of US$1,583/ounce, in line with revised December Half Year AISC guidance of US$1,550 to US$1,650/ounce.

Key Performance Indicators

Parameter Units September 2016

Quarter December 2016

Quarter Financial

Year to Date Gold recovered Ounces 43,776 32,223 75,999 Production Cost US$/ounce 1,095 1,526 1,278 All in Site Cost(1) US$/ounce 1,388 1,847 1,583 Gold Sales Ounces 43,952 22,431 66,383 Av. Sale Price US$/ounce 1,223 1,115 1,187

(1) Includes production costs including waste stripping, royalties, and all other sustaining capital expenditure.

Production guidance for the June 2017 Half Year has been revised from 125-145,000 ounces to 90-110,001 ounces. Production cost and AISC guidance has also been revised to US$885-1,080 per ounce and US$1,000-1,220 per ounce from US$950-1,080 per ounce and US$995-1,135 respectively.

FY2017 Production and Cost Guidance

Parameter Units Production and Cost Guidance Dec 16

Half Year Jun 17

Half Year Full Fiscal 17

Year Gold Production '000 ounces 75,999 90-110,001 166-186,000 Production costs $US/ ounce 1,278 885-1,080 1,050-1,170 All-In Site Costs $US/ ounce 1,583 1,000-1,220 1,240-1,390

Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimates currently being reviewed and an updated Life of Mine Plan ("LOMP") reflecting recent operating parameters expected to be published in February 2017.

Sissingué Gold Project ("Sissingué")

Development of Sissingué advanced during the Quarter and at Quarter-end, expenditure, including US$10.4 million of early works and holding costs, totalled US$42.9 million, with forecast expenditure to complete (including contingency) of US$72.5 million. First gold production now scheduled for March 2018 quarter.

A review of the quality of Sissingué's drill data base during the Quarter led to a revision of its Measured and Indicated ("M&I") Mineral Resource estimate to 700,000 ounces. An updated Ore Reserve estimate reflecting the revised Mineral Resource estimate is expected to be published in February 2017.

In-fill drilling at the nearby Bélé East and West prospects aimed at delineating Mineral Resources that might be trucked to and processed at the Sissingué plant was completed during the Quarter.

Subsequent to Quarter-end, independent consultants Snowden Mining Industry Consultants Pty Ltd ("Snowden"), have been tasked with estimating a M&I Mineral Resource for the Bélé East and West deposits. It is expected that this additional Mineral Resource will largely compensate for the reduction in the Sissingué Mineral Resource estimate.

A maiden Ore Reserve estimate for the Bélé East and West deposits is being prepared along with a revised estimate of Ore Reserves at Sissingué. A revised LOMP for Sissingué will also be prepared taking into account the combined Ore Reserves of Sissingué, Bélé East and Bélé West deposits, and will be published in the March 2017 Quarter.

Yaouré Gold Project ("Yaouré")

A 42,000 metre confirmatory drill programme commenced toward the end of the Quarter in anticipation of updating the Yaouré resource model as part of the planned feasibility study revision for the project. Four drill rigs are currently deployed at Yaouré and two additional rigs are being sourced to ensure that this drill programme plus a further 40,000 metre of sterilisation drilling is completed on schedule.

The Yaouré definitive feasibility study ("DFS") remains on schedule for completion by mid-2017.

The terms of Exploration Permits 168 and 397, the two tenements on which Yaouré is located, have been extended for a period of two years from December 1, 2016.

Exploration

A detailed geological framework, prospectivity and targeting study of the Edikan mining leases was completed by Consultants during the Quarter. The study has generated a high-quality 3D structural interpretation of the tenements that was used to identify the most prospective ground and provide a priority-ranked list of targets to be explored in future periods.

A 5,250 metre combined reverse circulation ("RC") and diamond drilling ("DD") programme was commenced late in December 2016 at the Papara prospect, 20 kilometres north of the planned Sissingué mine site.

Corporate

Settled a US$20 million legal dispute between Amara Mining Ltd ("Amara") and their mining contractor, BCM International Ltd ("BCM"). Responsibility for dispute resolution assumed by Perseus following the acquisition of Amara in April 2016.

Cash and bullion at December 31, 2016 totalling A$67.5 million, A$69.4 million less than at September 30, 2016 following high levels of capital expenditure at Edikan, Sissingué and Yaouré, heavy investment in Edikan waste stripping, increased exploration and part settlement of the Amara /BCM legal dispute.

At Quarter-end, gold forward sales of 165,973 ounces at US$1,287/ounce were contracted including 100,000 ounces of hedging at an average price of US$1,307/ounce that is currently earmarked to support the proposed debt financing of the Sissingué development.

PROGRAM FOR MARCH 2017 QUARTER

Edikan

Produce gold at a total all-in site cost that is in line with June Half Year guidance;

Continue to implement improved grade control practices and investigate potential opportunities for improvements in grade estimation;

Continue training of operating and maintenance staff;

Continue to implement business improvement initiatives across all departments at Edikan; and

Assess exploration targets and prepare drill programmes for targets identified by the recent review of geological datasets relating to the Edikan mining leases.

Sissingué

Complete detailed design and procurement;

Continue construction of Sissingué in line with schedule and budget;

Finalise the project debt facility required under the project funding plan; and

Complete drilling of Papara and Katara prospects with the aim of determining the potential for additional Mineral Resources which could be processed at the Sissingué processing facility.

Yaouré

Advance work on preparing a bankable DFS for Yaouré, including the execution of a 42,000 metre drilling programme designed to confirm Mineral Resource estimates as a basis for mine optimisation;

Obtain an approved ESIA for Yaouré; and

Finalise negotiation of compensation arrangements with Landowners with holdings within the proposed Yaouré footprint.

Jeff Quartermaine, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

