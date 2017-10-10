Perseus Mining Limited: September 2017 Quarterly Activity Report Conference Call

PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA--(Marketwired - Oct. 10, 2017) -

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Perseus Mining Limited (TSX:PRU)(ASX:PRU) is hosting a conference call during which its managing director and CEO, Jeffrey Quartermaine will discuss the Quarterly Activity Report for the period ended September 30, 2017, which is anticipated for release around 9.00 am AEST on Monday October 16, 2017.

Telephone Call Details: Australia: Monday October 16, 2017 (Perth - 6:30am) (Sydney/Melbourne - 9:30am)

Canada: Sunday October 15, 2017 (Toronto - 6:30pm) (Vancouver - 3:30pm)

UK: Sunday October 15, 2017 (London - 11:30pm midnight)

Conference ID: 604750 Audio access dial in numbers: Australia: 1800 558 698 Hong Kong: 800 966 806 Singapore: 800 101 2785 Canada: 1855 8811 339 New Zealand: 0800 453 055 United Kingdom: 0800 051 8245 United States: 1855 8811 339

Listen online: https://boardroom.media/broadcast/?eid=59dad61a43412343aeab2e2f

In order to ask a question during the Live Question and Answer Session, please press 0 then 1 on your telephone keypad in order to enter the Q&A queue. To withdraw your question simply key 0 then key 2.

The conference call will feature Managing Director Jeff Quartermaine. The audio cast can also be accessed via Perseus' website at www.perseusmining.com.