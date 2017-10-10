Perseus Mining Limited: September 2017 Quarterly Activity Report Conference Call

October 10, 2017 04:00 ET
PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA--(Marketwired - Oct. 10, 2017) -
Perseus Mining Limited (TSX:PRU)(ASX:PRU) is hosting a conference call during which its managing director and CEO, Jeffrey Quartermaine will discuss the Quarterly Activity Report for the period ended September 30, 2017, which is anticipated for release around 9.00 am AEST on Monday October 16, 2017.
Listen online: https://boardroom.media/broadcast/?eid=59dad61a43412343aeab2e2f
In order to ask a question during the Live Question and Answer Session, please press 0 then 1 on your telephone keypad in order to enter the Q&A queue. To withdraw your question simply key 0 then key 2.
The conference call will feature Managing Director Jeff Quartermaine. The audio cast can also be accessed via Perseus' website at www.perseusmining.com.
Media Relations:Nathan Ryan+61 4 20 582 887nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au
