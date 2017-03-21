Pershing Resources Expands Its Mohave-Standard Project

The Company Increases Claimed Area Following a Review of Exploration Data

RENO, NV--(Marketwired - March 21, 2017) - Pershing Resources Company, Inc., ( OTC PINK : PSGR) announced that it has expanded the area of its Mohave-Standard Project to cover an additional 460 acres or a total area of 880 acres. The Company expanded the claimed area following a review of exploration work and data, acquired from the previous holder of the claims, that indicated the possible presence of several ore bodies extending from the original claim area.

A Phase One study on the now expanded Mohave-Standard claim area is tentatively planned to begin later this year. The Company plans to initiate the study on the property after it has completed the review and qualification process for its Regulation A Form 1-A offering statement filing. Pending results of the study, a Phase Two drilling program will be planned for 2018. Pershing Resources first staked the Mohave-Standard claims in late 2016.

Pershing Resources' CEO Steve Plumb said, "Our review of the data pointed to additional targets outside of our originally staked area. The Mohave-Standard seems to be part of the same porphyry system that has been noted on the New Enterprise claims. We took the step to expand the project area to capture additional mining targets identified by A&M Minerals, the previous holder of the claims. We are still in the early stage of our analysis however, the data we have received is encouraging. We are looking forward to the completion of our Technical Team's analysis of the property later this year."

Updates on Pershing Resources' Mohave-Standard can be followed at: http://www.pershingpm.com/projects/the-mohave-standard-project.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained in this press release as well as the information on the Company's website is provided solely for the reader's general knowledge. Such information is not intended to be a comprehensive review of all matters pertaining to the Company. Certain statements included herein and on the Company's website, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current knowledge, assumptions, judgment and expectations regarding future performance or events. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such statements are reasonable, these forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of, assumptions made by, and information currently available to the Company's management. When used in this press release and on the Company's website, the words "estimate," "project," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance and/or achievements of the Company or of the gold mining industry in general to be materially different from future results, performance and/or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include uncertainties related to fluctuations in gold, silver and other commodity prices, uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology of the Company's properties, uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, the need for cooperation of government agencies in the development of the Company's mineral projects, the need to obtain additional financing to develop the Company's mineral projects, the possibility of delay in development programs or in construction projects, and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones for the Company's mineral projects.

All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company has no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Pershing Resources

Pershing Resources is a development stage precious metals producer, focused on projects located in North America. The Company is based in Reno, Nevada and owns a development facility near Kingman, Arizona.

The Company's current assets are comprised of mining properties located in the Western United States. The Company is presently in various stages of development on each of these properties. As opportunities arise, the Company will seek to strengthen its balance sheet through acquisition of additional mining properties. Pershing Resources is committed to responsible mining practices and, we believe, is positioned to deliver sustained growth and performance for years to come.

Details on the Company's projects can be found at http://www.pershingpm.com/.