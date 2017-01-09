Pershing Resources Files Revised Financial Statements With OTC

The Company Prepares For Its Regulation A, Form 1-A Filing

RENO, NV--(Marketwired - January 09, 2017) - Pershing Resources Company, Inc., ( OTC PINK : PSGR) announced today that is has posted revised financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2016 and 2015 and for the nine months ended September 30, 2016 and 2015. The Company began the process of revising its financial statements in July of 2016.

The Company began with one mineral rights property in 2004 and added to its portfolio in 2015. The Company expanded its Marco property in 2015 and its New Enterprise property 2016. The revised financial statements more accurately reflect the value of the Company's mineral rights holdings as of the end of the third quarter of 2016.

Pershing Resources' CEO Steve Plumb stated, "We are very pleased that our financials now reflect the progress we have made over the last two years. We expect our asset value to continue to grow as we acquire additional mineral rights and mining properties. The revised financial statements provide a more complete picture of the Company in addition to reflecting the application of SEC accounting standards. These revisions have been a significant part of the preparation to file our Form 1-A Offering Statement and, we are now looking forward to moving through the rest of the filing process.

Pershing Resources' financials can be viewed at: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/PSGR/filings or, on the Company's website at: http://ir.pershingpm.com/otc-filings.

About Pershing Resources

Pershing Resources is a development stage precious metals producer, focused on projects located in North America. The Company is based in Reno, Nevada and, owns a development facility near Kingman, Arizona.

Our strategy is built on three basic components; the acquisition of U.S. domestic properties near mines with historical precious metals production, the development of high tonnage projects on commercially viable grades of precious metals with proximity to historical occurrences and, the application of leading edge technologies to develop efficient and environmentally favorable extraction and recovery processes. This three-tier strategy supports our short and long-term goals of positive cash flow, profitability and growing shareholder value through expansion. Supplemental to our strategy, we are focused on five key attributes. Those being; pursuit of quality growth, maintaining low cash costs, prudent financing and fiduciary practices, building a strong balance sheet and, conducting business in a responsible manner.

The Company's current assets are comprised of mining properties located in the Western United States. The Company is presently in various stages of development on each of these properties. Details on the Company's projects can be found at http://www.pershingpm.com/.

As opportunities arise, the Company will seek to strengthen its balance sheet through acquisition of additional mining properties. Pershing Resources is committed to responsible mining practices and, we believe, is positioned to deliver sustained growth and performance for years to come.