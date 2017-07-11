Personalized Health Data at Your Fingertips: EarlySense Live Enhances Health Monitoring with Rollout of Live v1.2 for iOS and Android

WALTHAM, MA--(Marketwired - July 11, 2017) - EarlySense® Live™, the contact-free health monitor that uses hospital-proven technology, now offers added features through the release of Live v1.2 for iOS and Android.

Now available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, Live v1.2 offers:

New Health Dashboard ­-- Now an EarlySense Live user's health information is available in one, easy-to-read dashboard screen on the app. Vitals, Sleep, Stress and Activity summaries are visually depicted for easy understanding and are marked as green, yellow, or red.

Immediate Assistance with AmericanWell -- EarlySense Live's sensor technology develops a personalized health baseline for each user and sends real-time alerts to the user's smartphone when critical fluctuations are detected. If a concerning health change takes place, the user can leverage the connection to AmericanWell within the app, to immediately get in contact with a physician.

Share Collected Data with a Caregiver or Family Member -- EarlySense Live empowers users with real-time access to important health data. With this update, users can now export their sleep and wellness data from the app to their email. This enables users to share up to 14 days of raw data with physicians, caregivers, and family members, providing an accurate look at the user's personal health baseline and any detected fluctuations. This new development encourages users to be aware of their health, helps monitor important health changes, and encourages healthier lifestyles.

Activity Tracking Both at Night and During the Day -- EarlySense Live is now the first contact-free sensor on the market that tracks both vital signs at night as well as activity during the day. When carried on a person, the Live app tracks steps and activity, thus providing users with an even more complete look at their health.

"From health-conscious adults, to elderly consumers looking to live independently and stay connected to family, to parents eager to keep an eye on their children's health, EarlySense Live can enhance many different lifestyles," said Avner Halperin, CEO of EarlySense. "With this newest app update, we are continuing to fulfill our promise to the connected health industry by empowering users, helping improve quality of life, and encouraging behaviors that lead to a healthier lifestyle."

Launched earlier this year, EarlySense Live provides consumers with access to hospital-proven sensor technology that utilizes artificial intelligence and analytics to give users the clearest possible depiction of their health. The slim device simply slips under a mattress and connects using Bluetooth to provide real-time updates to a smartphone app.

With this updated technology, EarlySense Live users are now empowered with even better access to personalized health data, allowing consumers to better oversee their health and make more informed health decisions.

EarlySense Live will be at CE Week in New York City on Wednesday, July 12 and Thursday, July 13 showcasing the innovative health monitoring product and its added features.

About EarlySense®

EarlySense® provides contact-free, continuous monitoring solutions for the medical and consumer digital health markets. EarlySense's integrated sensor utilizes Artificial Intelligence (AI) and big data analytics to provide actionable health insights and improve clinical outcomes.

Used worldwide in hospitals, rehab and skilled nursing facilities, EarlySense assists clinicians in early detection of patient deterioration, helping to prevent adverse events, including code blues which are a result of cardiac or respiratory arrest, preventable ICU transfers, patient falls and pressure ulcers.

EarlySense® Live™ is the first at-home consumer health monitor powered by EarlySense's medically-proven sensor and AI analytics. Live is particularly useful for tracking the health and sleep of the aging population and children, to help facilitate better health choices.

EarlySense has partnered with leading global technology companies including Samsung, Welch Allyn, iFit and Beurer. The company is based in Ramat Gan, Israel and Waltham, MA.

For more information, visit www.earlysense.com and www.livebyearlysense.com.

Follow EarlySense on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook and EarlySense Live on Facebook and Twitter.