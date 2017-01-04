Peru Securities Commission removes suspension of Trading Order on Minera IRL Ltd shares and confirms the "primary" status of BVL listing

LIMA, PERU--(Marketwired - Jan. 4, 2017) - Minera IRL Limited ("Minera IRL" or the "Company") (BVLAC:MIRL), the Latin American gold mining Company, is pleased to announce that Peru's securities regulatory commission, the Superintendencia del Mercado de Valores, ("SMV") has lifted the suspension of trading of the Company's shares on the Peruvian stock market, the Bolsa de Valores de Lima. ("BVL").

In an official resolution, the SMV stated that Minera IRL had provided all documentation and information required to allow a return to trading on the Bolsa de Valores de Lima, and hence declared that the suspension of trading on the BVL is no longer in effect.

"We are very happy to have complied with all the requirements of the SMV that will allow us to reinitiate trading once again on the BVL. We want to thank our shareholders for their patience and for their confidence. We will continue to work hard to deliver positive results for our shareholders and to add value to the company," said Diego Benavides, a founder of the company and a newly-appointed director and chief executive officer.

SMV's resolution also confirmed the primary status of the listing of the Company's shares on BVL. It does so by recognizing that the shares of the Company are considered "domestic" securities for the purpose of the Peruvian Securities legislation, which means that the Company is subject to Peruvian legislation on companies whose shares are listed on the BVL, including regulations for the submission of information, public tender offers and exempt takeover bids, which legislation prevails over any other provision regulating issuers of securities incorporated outside of Peru.

The Company also has submitted all requested documents for revocation of the cease trade order from the Ontario Securities Commission ("OSC") and is awaiting word from the OSC on its application; which if granted would pave the way for the Company to make final application for listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"). The Company also is considering contracting a financial advisor ("NOMAD") as part of the first steps to a possible relisting in London.

The Company has US$ 6.8 million in available cash and remains committed to improving efficiencies and lowering cost.

The Company is focusing on bringing on-stream its flagship Ollachea gold mine, located in the Puno region in southern Peru. A drilling program of approximately 5,200 meters has been completed in the Minapampa Far East zone. Modeling and additional metallurgical tests are expected to be available by mid-first quarter of 2017.

The pre-engineering studies for the Ollachea project are underway following the efforts to optimize the cost of the CAPEX. The report is expected in the first quarter of 2017, and the results will allow the company to proceed with its initial step to agree on a Feed / EPC/ Operation contract with a first-class construction company.

The company has reduced the amount of government-mandated financial guarantees for its Ollachea project mine closure plan. The Company has a mandate with Peruvian government Bank COFIDE (Corporación Financiera de Desarrollo) to structure a syndicated senior loan for US$240 million.

As part of its continuing social responsibility programs, Minera IRL has been hosting annual Christmas functions in the communities related to its projects for twelve straight years. The Christmas festivities in 2016 drew more than 2,500 needy children and community members from the area of influence for the Ollachea Project.

The Company's Corihuarmi gold mine in central Peru has to date drilled approximately 50% of an exploration drilling program of 3,062 meters. Total 2016 production to the end of December from Corihuarmi was 23,448.85 ounces and total sales were worth US$26.77 million.

