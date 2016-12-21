Pest Management Services Contractor Sought for Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center

INDIANAPOLIS, IN--(Marketwired - December 21, 2016) - The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Network Contracting Office 10 is seeking to acquire integrated pest management services for the Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center in Indianapolis.

The contractor who receives the contract also must service several smaller buildings around the Indianapolis area and one support facility in Edinburgh, IN.

The VA anticipates awarding a firm, fixed-price contract for a base year and four one- year options, for a total of five years of service.

Responses are due by no later than December 29, 2016, and can be sent to Contracting Officer Jared Tritle, 8888 Keystone Crossing, Suite 1100, Indianapolis, IN 46240.

To receive the contract, contractors must be registered with the System for Award Management (SAM) database, and have as part of the Registration all current Representations and Certifications.

