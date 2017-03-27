Pet Damage Poses Hidden Risk to Furniture, According to Safeware Claims Analysis

Over half of the US population owns a household pet, and Safeware data illustrates that companionship often results in unexpected damage to furniture

DUBLIN, OH--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - Safeware, a leading provider of product protection and extended warranty solutions, is one of the few companies in the US that protects against damage to furniture caused by pets. According to a study conducted by the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), more than 43 million US households own a dog and more than 36 million own at least one cat.

While it is hard to find someone who has never owned a pet, ownership can have its downsides. Cats with claws, teething puppies, hungry rabbits, and other curious creatures can destroy furniture and leave homeowners with a hefty bill to replace their favorite fixtures. According to Safeware, 17% of all furniture claims are a result of pet damage. While many of those are able to be repaired with stain removers or other quick fixes, up to 16% require the entire piece of furniture to be replaced.

Everyone has heard stories of their pets getting into mischief when left alone by their owners, but one Safeware customer from Hendersonville, North Carolina experienced this firsthand. When a surprise thunderstorm hit, she returned home to find that her puppy had destroyed her leather love seat. She is one of many pet owners who face this particular challenge. 35% of all pet damage claims are caused by an animal biting, chewing, or eating a piece of furniture.

"We all know kids roughhousing, pets playing, and other events can cause unexpected damage to valuable items in the home," says Safeware's Chief Executive Officer, Bryan Schutjer. "By offering coverage for pet damage in our furniture protection plans, Safeware assures our customers that we are looking out for them and their investments in every possible scenario."

Some homeowners can anticipate pet damage and proactively protect their furniture, but individuals with other, more exotic pets may have a difficult time. One customer from Hanson, Kentucky called Safeware for help when her pet pig wandered into her bedroom and severely scratched her headboard. Other unusual pet damages that Safeware has encountered include destruction by rabbits, ferrets, and pet mice.

Regardless of how absurd the scenario may sound, Safeware's unique protection has covered thousands of pet damage incidents. No matter the size of the pet or the type of havoc they cause, Safeware offers the most comprehensive protection for damage caused by furry friends.

