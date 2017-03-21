Peter Rockefeller Joins Brock Capital Group as a Managing Director

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - March 21, 2017) - Brock Capital Group LLC is pleased to announce that Peter Rockefeller has joined the firm as a managing director. He has an extensive background in finance and investing, with experience in private investments, corporate finance, mergers & acquisitions, capital markets, private equity and investment strategy.

Previously, Peter was at G2 Investment Group, an early-stage private investing firm developing innovative structures in the private equity sector. Peter also worked with Berkshire Capital Securities, a New York based merger/acquisition advisor focused on serving clients in the investment management and securities industry. At Berkshire, Peter co-headed the wealth management advisory group, advising on strategic issues with RIAs, multi-family offices, trust banks, investment counselors and investment consultants.

Prior to joining Berkshire, Peter was with the Citigroup private Bank in the Global Investment Strategy Group, supporting relationship bankers throughout the private Bank's worldwide network. He also worked at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette in the international banking group advising emerging market firms on capital raising and financial strategy.

Peter received a B.A. from Dartmouth College and an M.B.A. from the Tuck School at Dartmouth.

"We are delighted that Peter has joined the firm and will enhance our placement capabilities through his wide contacts," said Charles Brock, Chairman and CEO.

About Brock Capital Group

Brock Capital Group is a full-service investment bank organized in 2002 to provide clients with strategic advice and implementation assistance through outstanding executives and professionals from diverse corporate and government backgrounds. Brock teams leverage the broad collective experience of the firm's 45+ partners as investment bankers, senior corporate officers, consultants, government officials, economists, entrepreneurs, accountants, and lawyers to provide comprehensive client solutions that address often overlooked issues in corporate transactions. Services are provided through Brock Capital Group LLC, Brock Securities LLC, Brock Real Estate LLC, and Brock Fiduciary Services LLC.

Brock Securities LLC, a registered broker-dealer and member of the Securities Investor Protection Corporation and Financial Industry Regulation Authority, conducts the capital raising and associated banking activities of Brock.

Visit us at: www.brockcapital.com