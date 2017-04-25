PetLock MAX for Dogs Launches to Pet Specialty Retailers Nationwide

Contains the Same Active Ingredients used in K9 Advantix II* -- Sells for a Fraction of the Cost

EAGLE, ID--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - PetLock MAX for Dogs, a flea and tick treatment that contains the same active ingredients as K9 Advantix II for Dogs, is now available from PetIQ. PetLock MAX for Dogs is an addition to PetIQ's existing PetLock line of flea and tick products sold exclusively to pet specialty retail stores nationwide.

"For years, our customers have been asking for a highly effective flea and tick treatment that is more affordable. PetLock MAX delivered the solution," said Shawn McGhee, president of Hollywood Feed LLC, a multi-unit pet specialty retailer operating in the southeast US.

The monthly flea and tick topical application provides protection against fleas, ticks and mosquitoes. PetLock MAX provides dog owners premium flea and tick protection at an affordable price. Once applied, PetLock MAX for Dogs takes four to 12 hours to absorb into the skin at the point of application and spread throughout the dog's sebaceous glands. Pesky fleas and ticks that come into contact with the dog's skin don't even need to bite the dog before they die.

"The use of flea and tick protection is a vital part of our pets' health, but the high cost of treatment is cited by pet owners all too often, which we aim to change," Adam Fellers, SVP of Sales at PetIQ, said. "We believe high quality flea and tick protection should be widely available to all dog owners, at a price they can afford. That's why we're proud to introduce PetLock MAX with our valued pet specialty retail partners."

PetLock MAX (Suggested MSRP $42.99 for a 4-month supply)

Same active ingredients as K9 Advantix II for Dogs

Convenient, easy-to-apply monthly topical solution

Repels and kills ticks, fleas and mosquitoes

Prevents development of fleas, flea eggs, and larvae

Kills biting lice

One treatment prevents further infestations for a month

Waterproof

*PetLock MAX is not manufactured by or distributed by Bayer Healthcare LLC. K9 Advantix II is a registered trademark of Bayer Healthcare LLC.

About PetLock

When it comes to flea and tick products, each pet has unique needs. PetLock provides a variety of quality products to meet those needs at affordable prices. In many cases, PetLock products have the same active ingredients as the leading brands, but sell for a fraction of the cost. PetLock products are found exclusively at pet specialty retailers. For more information, please visit: www.pet-lock.com.