PetroGas Company Purchases Mineral Rights For 150 Acre Property in Cleveland County

HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - February 21, 2017) - PetroGas Company, Inc. ( OTC PINK : PTCO) ("PetroGas Company" or "the Company") today announced that it has acquired oil and gas mineral rights to a property of approximately 150 acres in Cleveland County, Oklahoma.

"With our newest acquisition in Oklahoma, we are now in a position to begin exploring the idea of putting together a drill program in the State as this marks our fifth sizeable acquisition," said Mr. Yu, CEO of PetroGas Company.

Oklahoma holds about 4% of the nation's proved petroleum reserves and produces a substantial amount of crude oil. With annual production typically accounting for between 3% and 5% of the nation's total, Oklahoma is one of the top five petroleum-producing states and fourteen of the 100 largest natural gas fields in the United States are in Oklahoma. Proved natural gas reserves in the state peaked in 2014 at more than 34 trillion cubic feet. Oklahoma's annual natural gas production reached an all-time high of nearly 2.5 trillion cubic feet in 2015.

About PetroGas Company, Inc.

PetroGas Company, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on the acquisition of properties in areas with significant oil reserves and drilling potential. The Company's growth strategy includes the acquisition of oil fields from distressed third parties at a substantial discount to value, and development of fields whose potential has not been fully maximized.

This press release and the materials referenced herein include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements give PetroGas Company's current expectations or forecasts of future events. Such statements involve material risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: whether newly drilled or newly acquired properties will produce at levels consistent with management's expectations; market conditions; whether we will experience equipment failures and, if they materialize, whether we will be able to fund repair work without materially impairing planned production levels or the availability of capital for further production increases; the ability of PetroGas Company to fund the costs of new wells and to obtain financing from other sources for continued development; the costs of operations; delays, and any other difficulties related to producing oil; the ability of PetroGas Company to integrate the newly producing assets; the ability to retain necessary skilled workers to operate the new producing wells; the price of oil; PetroGas Company's ability to market and sell produced minerals; the risks and effects of legal and administrative proceedings and governmental regulation; future financial and operational results; competition; general economic conditions; and the ability to manage and continue growth. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those indicated. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements are set forth in our Form 10-K and the registrations statement for any offerings as filed with the SEC. PetroGas Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect current events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. PetroGas Company's production forecasts are dependent upon many assumptions, including estimates of production decline rates from existing wells and the outcome of future drilling activity. Although PetroGas Company believes the expectations and forecasts reflected in these and other forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance they will prove to have been correct. They can be affected by inaccurate assumptions or by known or unknown risks and uncertainties.