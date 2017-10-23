Petrolia Buys Back Quebenergie's Stake in Haldimand

QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Oct. 23, 2017) - Pétrolia Inc. (TSX VENTURE:PEA) ("Pétrolia" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has bought back Québenergie's participation in the Haldimand project and in the Gaspé property located between Gaspé and Percé (13 exploration permits). Québénergie held 50 % of the Haldimand project and of the 13 permits of the Gaspé property. This agreement now enables the Company to take back complete control of the future development of research permits located in this zone.

To date, Pétrolia has drilled 3 wells in the Haldimand project and recoverable contingent oil resources are estimated at 7.7 million barrels over an area of 9 km2 (Sproule Report). Over the course of the whole exploration work done on the Haldimand pool, 6,473 oil barrels were produced during the various production testing periods.

About Pétrolia

Pétrolia is a junior oil and gas exploration company that is a leader in Québec oil and gas prospection and its vision is to develop hydrocarbons, by people here, for here. The social and environmental dimensions are a major concern of Pétrolia and its exploration process. Pétrolia has 108,524,683 shares issued and outstanding.

