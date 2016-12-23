Petrolia Inc.: Drilling of Bourque 1 and 3 has been completed and production tests will follow

QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Dec. 23, 2016) - Pétrolia (TSX VENTURE:PEA) confirms that the most recent step in the process of verifying the presence of resources on the Bourque property, namely the re-entry and completion of Bourque 1 as well as additional drilling (Bourque HZ No 3) was completed on time and within the budget. This drilling revealed the presence of gas and oil in the Forillon formation.

With Bourque 1 complete, the drilling program is now finished. The Bourque Hz No 3 completion program has been delayed to allow us time to analyze the data collected on Bourque 1 and to finalize the plan for production tests. With this in mind, we have demobilized the main equipment until the spring. In the meantime, we installed measuring instruments in the wells in order to continue collecting data and the site was secured for the rest of the season.

