PetroMaroc Announces Update regarding Sidi Moktar

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - July 10, 2017) - PetroMaroc Corporation plc (TSX VENTURE:PMA), (the "Company" or "PetroMaroc") announces that following the successful test of the Koba well in the upper Argovian section where natural gas was produced and flared, Sound Energy has temporarily suspended the well to address H2S safety issues. An extended test program will begin in September 2017 to delineate the commercial significance of the upper zones. Additional seismic will be undertaken to further delineate the area in question. In the meantime Sound Energy plc's CEO James Parsons has indicated the company intends to use best efforts to initiate production from Koba by the year-end. The deeper Jurassic and Triassic formations remain significant objectives and will be evaluated after a long-term program is formulated for the Koba and Kamar wells and the remainder of the Kechoula structure.

Commenting, D. Campbell Deacon, Chief Executive Officer of PetroMaroc, said: "The Sound Energy work program is well conceived and PetroMaroc remains wholly supportive of management's efforts and strategy."

About PetroMaroc

PetroMaroc Corporation plc is an independent oil and gas exploration company. PetroMaroc holds a substantial share ownership position in Sound Energy plc, and net profit interests in the Sidi Moktar licence (onshore Morocco), which the Company considers to be a committed long-term partner who will work to unlock the hydrocarbon potential of the Essaouira region. PetroMaroc is a public company and its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "PMA".

