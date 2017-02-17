Petrone Worldwide, Inc. is Finalizing Plans to Enter the Multi-Billion Dollar Cannabis Market

WESTON, FL--(Marketwired - Feb 17, 2017) - Petrone Worldwide, Inc. ( OTCQB : PFWI), a leader in the hospitality industry with global operations capabilities, announces today that the Company is in the process of entering the cannabis market in the very near future. PFWI will use their extensive knowledge of transportation and logistics to facilitate the worldwide delivery of cannabis related products.

Victor Petrone, CEO and founder of PFWI, says, "Petrone Worldwide has been contemplating entering the cannabis market for several months and we feel that now is the time to make our move. After recent legalization votes passed in various states, we feel that this will only open the door for more cannabis related products that need to be shipped all over the world. This is merely a diversification of what Petrone Worldwide currently does and it will surely boost not only Company revenues, but also long-term shareholder value."

Petrone Worldwide, Inc. will continue to update both the public and shareholders as the Company makes this exciting transition into the cannabis market.

About Petrone Worldwide, Inc. ( OTCQB : PFWI):

Petrone Worldwide, Inc. is a leader in the hospitality industry with global operations capabilities. Now providing third party logistics for overseas manufacturing companies attempting to sell their goods in North America, PFWI sells and markets products under its own proprietary name and acts as distributor for a wide variety of companies to the hospitality trade. For more information visit www.petroneworldwide.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.