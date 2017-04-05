PetroShare Releases 2016 Year-End Proved Reserves and Production Results

ENGLEWOOD, CO--(Marketwired - April 05, 2017) - PetroShare Corp. ( OTCQB : PRHR) today announced its proved reserves as of December 31, 2016, as prepared by Cawley, Gillespie & Associates, the Company's third party reserve engineer, were approximately 6.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The estimated pre-tax value of future cash flows from the Company's proved reserves, discounted at 10% (PV-10), was approximately $43 million, utilizing commodity prices of $42.75 per barrel of oil (Bbl) and $2.48 per MMBtu of natural gas. The volume of the proved reserves is split 70% for oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) and 30% for natural gas.

PetroShare Corp. Summary of Proved Reserves as of December 31, 2016 Proved Developed Proved Undeveloped Total Proved Oil and NGLs - Bbls 441,948 3,950,447 4,392,395 Natural Gas - Mcf 1,788,894 9,703,962 11,492,856 PV-10 Value $7,972,308 $34,778,410 $42,750,718

Frederick J. Witsell, President of PetroShare commented, "Our growth in proved reserves is the result of our increased participation in non-operated horizontal wells in the Wattenberg Field, together with reserves added as a result of acquisitions we consummated during the year. In the first quarter of 2017, our participation as a non-operated working interest partner in 11 (1.32 net) horizontal wells behind three different area operators resulted in a first quarter exit production rate of approximately 900 barrel of oil equivalent per day (BOE/D) net to our interest. This exit production rate was above our internal estimates and the initial non-operated horizontal wells continue to trend on or above our type curve projections.

"The remaining 6 (0.86 net) horizontal wells on the non-operated Jacobucci pad were completed and turned into sales in late March and are expected to materially add to our net production growth in the next 30 to 90 days. We anticipate that in the second quarter of 2017 a peak production rate from all operated and non-operated wells is expected to range between 1,250-1,500 BOE/D.

"In the meantime, we have begun our operated drilling program and have completed the initial construction of the surface location and well cellars on our planned 14-well Shook pad. We plan to commence drilling operations on all 14 Shook wells over the next few weeks and begin completion activities in the third quarter, with the anticipated production from these operated wells supplementing the growth coming from non-operated wells. We currently have a total of 30 horizontal well permits, including those for our South Brighton Lakes Pad, which is designed to hold 8 extended length (2 mile) horizontal Niobrara and Codell wells."

The Company continues to build out its footprint in the DJ Basin and now hold approximately 9,500 net acres to our interest following the April 3, 2017 closing of the previously-announced Morning Gun acquisition.

