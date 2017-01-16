Petrosoft Introduces Retail360 at NRF Retail's BIG Show

The Way to Streamline Retail Back-Office Operations From Anywhere No Matter How Simple or Complex the Operation

PITTSBURGH, PA--(Marketwired - January 16, 2017) - With the speed of changes in the retail landscape, consumer demand, and technology, Petrosoft recognized the need to deliver real-time operational insights to retailers so they can effectively compete within today's retail ecosystem. This retail back-office solution delivers these insights by streamlining retail operational workflows, data inputs, and data outputs through a secure cloud-based (SaaS) solution and integration with industry-leading retail systems. The solution leverages existing data while also providing the flexibility to enrich retail operations no matter how complex the business model or how geographically dispersed the company's operations. Retail360 encourages retailers to make the most of their business with relevant information that impacts their top and bottom lines.

"Retail360 filters, organizes, validates, and disseminates retail operational information from a variety of sources to a variety of retail industry stakeholders, providing operational insights whenever and wherever they are needed," said Sergey Gorlov, CEO of Petrosoft. "This solution addresses the roadblocks that normally leave retailers at a detrimental disadvantage, no matter how simple or complex the retailer's operation, as they attempt to communicate and compete within today's retail ecosystem."

Retail360 includes a cloud-based interface with role-based access control to provide organizations with the security and stakeholders with the information needed to make an impact where it matters most, within day-to-day retail operations. The solution integrates with industry-leading POS, supplier, and financial solutions. Retail360 helps to:

Optimize operations

Automate workflows

Manage retail price books

Manage promotions, inventory, lottery, and loyalty

Manage accounting, cash management, forecasting, and reconciliation processes

Centralize chain and franchisor management

Integrate with industry retail solutions, suppliers, financial systems, and industry partners

A live demo of Retail360 can be seen at NRF booth 4553.

ABOUT PETROSOFT

Petrosoft offers a platform as well as software, hardware, and services. The company's integration options, technology, and services are designed to take advantage of advances in technology, leverage legacy systems, leverage industry partnerships, address the changes in consumer demand, and enable seamless connections within today's retail ecosystem. The company's technology is positioned to deliver a measurable return (ROI) to retailers since it is focused on where sales and profits are realized, within day-to-day operations. Discover the integration options, POS, foodservice, back-office, loss prevention analytics, fuel management, and partnership solutions from Petrosoftinc.com.

