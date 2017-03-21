Petrosoft's SmartPOS Is the First to Be Certified on Wayne's EMV-Ready Forecourt Solution, the Fusion 6000 2.2 Release

PITTSBURGH, PA--(Marketwired - March 21, 2017) - Petrosoft Inc. announces that its SmartPOS point-of-sale solution is the first to be certified on the 2.2 release of the Fusion 6000 forecourt controller, the most advanced Fusion™ Automation Server by Wayne Fueling Systems LLC. This solution is the easy and reliable way to accept payments at the pump or POS with this EMV-ready solution created through the alliance between Petrosoft and Wayne.

Petrosoft has worked for over a year to ensure that the alliance would provide value and ease of implementation for the convenience store industry. This alliance reduces risk and implementation costs while providing the flexibility to integrate with forecourt, instore, and back-office solutions.

Whether the retailer is looking for an out-of-the-box or tailored solution, with this alliance and industry partners, Petrosoft can provide the leading technology, services, and support needed to keep locations running smoothly and financial systems up-to-date with the operational information that impact profits, margins, and the cash flow needed to support ongoing operations.

"Petrosoft is glad to see the effort, perseverance, and time invested in the alliance with Wayne and its implementation of the IFSF and Conexxus standards culminate into being the first field tested site for the Fusion 6000 2.2 release," said Sergey Gorlov, CEO of Petrosoft. "We look forward to working with other retail solution providers who look to reduce costs and encourage new solutions to help operators succeed in today's retail ecosystem."

Those interested in evaluating this point-of-sale solution can visit Petrosoft at booth 43 of the Wayne Fueling Systems 2017 Technology Summit which takes place from April 3 to 5 at the Austin Hilton.

