Petroteq Energy Inc. Announces Financings

STUDIO CITY, CALIFORNIA--(Marketwired - July 11, 2017) - Petroteq Energy Inc. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:PQE)(OTCQX:PQEFF), a company focused on the development and implementation of proprietary technologies for the environmentally safe extraction of heavy oils from oil sands, oil shale deposits and shallow oil deposits, announces that the Company has completed a non-brokered private placement financing by issuing 220,588 common shares for aggregate gross proceeds of US$75,000. The shares were issued on July 10, 2017 following the conditional approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). The shares issued pursuant to the financing are subject to a four month hold period. The financing is subject to final approval of the TSXV.

In addition, the Company has also received a subscription from Robert Dennewald, an independent director of the Company, for 58,593 common shares for gross proceeds of US$15,000. The shares will be issued upon receipt of conditional approval from the TSXV. The shares will be subject to a four month hold period from the date of issuance. Such subscription is a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). The transaction is exempt from the formal valuation approval requirements of MI 61-101 as none of the securities of the Company are listed on a prescribed stock exchange. The proposed transaction is exempt from the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as at the time the transaction was agreed to, neither the fair market value of the transaction, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the transaction, insofar as it involves interested parties, exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

The net proceeds will be used by the Company for general corporate purposes and working capital.

About Petroteq Energy Inc.

The Company's primary focus is on business growth and the creation of shareholder value through the development and implementation of (1) proprietary, environmentally friendly heavy oil processing and extraction technologies in developing its oil sands resources and in expanding production capacity in its heavy oil project in the Asphalt Ridge Area of Utah, (2) oil and gas exploration and production through the development and recovery of heavy oil through the use and application of proprietary EOR technologies, currently being deployed by Accord (46% of which is owned by the Company), on mineral leases located in southwest Texas, (3) evaluation and development of other medium to heavy oil exploration, production and recovery projects on a global basis - whether through acquisitions, leasing or production sharing agreements, joint ventures or joint interest opportunities, or other arrangements with private and governmental entities - utilizing proprietary licensed technologies under scenarios that generate a substantial return on investment.

