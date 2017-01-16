PetSmart goes live with CBX Cloud to streamline Product Development, Sourcing, Quality and Supplier Community Management

NEW YORK, NY and HONG KONG, CHINA--(Marketwired - January 16, 2017) - CBX Software, the leader in Total Sourcing Management, is pleased to announce today that PetSmart, Inc., the leading specialty pet retailer in North America, has successfully gone live with CBX Cloud for high-performance, real-time collaboration among its domestic and international product development team, as well as its suppliers located across the globe.

To expedite the implementation process, wherever possible, the team adopted CBX Cloud "out-of-the-box" functionality avoiding customization. By relying on the built-in configurability and tailoring tools delivered within the application and focusing on industry best practices, the project moved quickly from kickoff to go-live implementation in seven months. Multiple teams at PetSmart including Product Development, Product Integrity, Global Sourcing and Quality, as well as vendors and factories have access to and are using the CBX platform.

PetSmart is at the forefront of leveraging technology to drive supply chain efficiency. As a key strategic initiative for the company, it is rapidly expanding its direct sourcing operations with global sourcing teams and offices now in Hong Kong and Shanghai. The deployment of CBX Cloud is a key milestone within this PetSmart initiative.

"Technology is driving fundamental changes in our industry, and we believe that the deployment of CBX Cloud will enable us to innovate, move more quickly and deliver enhanced hardgoods products to our pet parent customers," said Jim Persinger, Vice President of Global Sourcing for PetSmart. "We are impressed by the ease of implementation, and the benefits presented by the CBX Cloud solution, giving us added confidence to move full steam ahead with our strategic initiatives in the direct sourcing operations."

"Our Customers deserve rapid-time-to-value and a reasonable deployment schedule," said Michael Hung, CEO, CBX Software. "CBX Cloud's rich features and the flexibility of the solution will have an immediate positive impact at PetSmart and be important to the retailer as it continues to scale the technology across its direct sourcing operation. We welcome PetSmart to our family of Customer Partners, and we look forward to their continued success."

About PetSmart®

PetSmart, Inc. is the largest specialty pet retailer of services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets, and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so they can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities. We employ approximately 55,000 associates, operate approximately 1,500 pet stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico and 204 in-store PetSmart® PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. PetSmart provides a broad range of competitively priced pet food and pet products and offers dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp day care services and pet adoption services in-store. Our portfolio of digital resources for pet parents -- including PetSmart.com, PetFoodDirect.com, Pet360.com and petMD.com -- offers the most comprehensive online pet supplies and pet care information in the U.S. Through our in-store pet adoption partnership with independent nonprofit organizations, PetSmart Charities® and PetSmart Charities™ of Canada, PetSmart helps to save the lives of more than 500,000 homeless pets each year.

About CBX Software

CBX Software has simplified the business of global sourcing; transforming traditional methodologies into fast, friction free supply chains through our real-time cloud based Total Sourcing Management Platform (TSM). We help retailers, brands and manufacturers manage and empower the supply chain from plan to pay -- one intelligent collaboration solution for an enterprise to plan, spec, source, assure quality, order, make, inspect, ship and pay. Over 20,000 users in more than 30 countries rely on CBX including: PetSmart, El Corte Ingles, Target, Safeway, Kmart and others. For more information, visit www.cbxsoftware.com.