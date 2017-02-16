PetSmart Introduces Vet Choice Line of Treats for Dogs

SOURCE: Vet Choice
Affordable Vet Choice Treats Dogs to a Healthier Lifestyle While Tasting Great
EAGLE, ID--(Marketwired - February 16, 2017) - With new Vet Choice dog treats, pet owners can give their pets a delicious treat that promotes a healthy lifestyle. Dogs can have their best life with these vet recommended treats made right here in the USA.
Vet Choice offers three treats:
"Vet Choice is a Made in the USA, vet recommended brand that will help dogs live their best life," said Glen Moore, Vice President of Marketing at PetIQ, maker of Vet Choice. "We aim to offer veterinarian recommended quality at a price that all consumers can afford."
About Vet Choice
Vet Choice provides vet recommended products at affordable prices. Dogs will love the taste of Vet Choice treats and pet owners will love how they help their dog live life to the fullest. The brand is now exclusively available at PetSmart. For more information, please visit myvetchoice.com.
Media Relations Contact Brianna Griff 208-939-8900 x333brianna.griff@truescience.com
