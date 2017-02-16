PetSmart Introduces Vet Choice Line of Treats for Dogs

Affordable Vet Choice Treats Dogs to a Healthier Lifestyle While Tasting Great

EAGLE, ID--(Marketwired - February 16, 2017) - With new Vet Choice dog treats, pet owners can give their pets a delicious treat that promotes a healthy lifestyle. Dogs can have their best life with these vet recommended treats made right here in the USA.

Vet Choice offers three treats:

Vet Choice Skin and Coat Treats are formulated with omega-3 fatty acids to promote soft skin, shiny coat, and heart health. The tasty chicken flavored treat also helps manage normal shedding. Also available for small dogs.

Vet Choice Pill Treats feature a hollow center to hide a capsule or pill, making it easy to dispense medication. Dogs love the soft peanut butter flavored treats that are great for training!

Vet Choice Hip and Joint Treats contain a vet recommended formula to support cartilage and lubricate joints in dogs to increase mobility and promote a full life. Also available for small and senior dogs.

"Vet Choice is a Made in the USA, vet recommended brand that will help dogs live their best life," said Glen Moore, Vice President of Marketing at PetIQ, maker of Vet Choice. "We aim to offer veterinarian recommended quality at a price that all consumers can afford."

About Vet Choice

Vet Choice provides vet recommended products at affordable prices. Dogs will love the taste of Vet Choice treats and pet owners will love how they help their dog live life to the fullest. The brand is now exclusively available at PetSmart. For more information, please visit myvetchoice.com.