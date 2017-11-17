PetSmart's Holiday Collection Offers Gifting, Feasting, Pampering and Photo-Ready Solutions to Bring Pets into the Festive Celebration of the Holiday Season

Broad Assortment Includes Unique Items like Disney® Tsum Tsum for Pets; Holiday Pet PJs, Perfect for Christmas Morning Photo; Santa Claus Costumes; Ugly Sweaters and Winter Accessories like Scarves and Cozy Hats; Classic and Food-Themed Pet Toys; Holiday Cookie Treats and More!

BURLINGTON, ON--(Marketwired - November 17, 2017) - According to a national survey by PricewaterhouseCoopers, Canadians are planning to spend an average of $1,507 each this holiday season, with the majority of that spending going toward gifts. PetSmart is well prepared with a robust Holiday Collection in stores now, featuring everything a pet parent might want to bring their pets into the festive spirit of the holiday season.

"The holiday season is full of celebrations and rich traditions for all of us -- including our pets," said John DeFranco, president, PetSmart Canada. "PetSmart is the go-to destination to ensure your pet is a part of all your holiday traditions. From stocking stuffers to fun costumes for holiday parts to grooming for those special family photos, our Holiday Collection has all the goods to bring pets into the celebration of the season."

This Season's Top Pet Gifts:

Gifts that Give Back

Continuing the tradition, PetSmart offers holiday products that give back to pets in need. Items in the Holiday Philanthropic Collection include classic collectible plush toys, Lucky, Hope and the exclusive-to-Canada Stanley, donning a hockey jersey. The collection also features 12 pet-themed throws with sayings like "I Whine, She Wines" and "Drinking Buddies" and gift cards that give back. PetSmart will donate 10 percent of the proceeds from the sales of these items to PetSmart Charities of Canada to help pets in need. Last year across North America, this program raised $585,000 for the nonprofit organization, and local stores conducted toy drives with the plush toy collecting more than a million toys to give to children in need in the local area. This toy drive effort continues this holiday season.

When you buy a bag of dog or cat food through Dec. 31, 2017, PetSmart will give a meal to a pet in need. PetSmart launched the Buy a Bag, Give a Meal program in celebration of its 30th anniversary in March of this year, and expects 60 million meals donated under this program -- the biggest philanthropic campaign in its 30-year history.

Styling Solutions & Services

Help get your pup photo-ready with a haircut, blow-out, nail trim and bath with pampering "spaw" treatments featuring great-smelling products like CHI for pets. Many grooming services also include a festive bandana featuring reindeers, classic plaid and snowflake designs. Apparel and accessories to perfectly style your pet for the holidays include the reindeer antler headband, Santa Claus hoodie costume, a wintery polar bear sweater from the exclusive ED Ellen DeGeneres Collection, a classic scarf, hats including the sock monkey or buffalo plaid treatment, Santa bearded hat, and this small animal hat costume, perfect for guinea pigs and other small four-legged family members.

Photo Ops with Santa

Bring out the entire family, and of course the well styled four-legged family members, for a festive holiday photo with Santa Claus. PetSmart is offering two photo op weekends and will have Santa on hand for photos at all stores Dec. 9-10 & Dec. 16-17, noon - 4 p.m. local time.

For more details on the PetSmart holiday collection, check it out at the PetSmart Gift Guide.

About PetSmart®

In Canada, PetSmart is the largest specialty pet retailer of services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets, and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so they, together, can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities. We employ more than 3,600 associates and operate 128 pet stores across Canada, with eight in-store PetSmart® PetsHotel™ dog and cat boarding facilities. PetSmart provides a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products, as well as pet-focused services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart® Doggie Day Camp® and pet adoption. PetSmart, together with non-profit PetSmart Charities® of Canada, invite more than 200 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home. Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated more than 240,000 pets since 1999. The company's portfolio of digital resources for pet parents includes PetSmart.ca, PETMD.com and the askPETMD app, Pawculture.com, as well as BlogPaws, the world's first pet blogger and influencer network. Through these digital platforms, PetSmart offers the most comprehensive online pet supplies and pet care information in Canada. In March 2017, PetSmart launched its Buy a Bag, Give a Meal™ program - for every bag of cat or dog food purchased March 1 - Dec. 31, 2017, PetSmart will donate a meal to pets in need and expects to donate more than 3.6 million meals in Canada in 2017.*

*Ends 12/31/17. 5 oz. dog food, 1.5 oz. cat food donated to PetSmart Charities to feed dogs and cats in need. See details at petsmart.ca/giveameal. The actual number of meals donated is based on dog and cat food bags sold. The meal donation estimate is based on historic sales for similar time periods. No guaranteed amount.

