Pfaff Adds London City Chrysler and London City Mazda to Growing Portfolio

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - December 22, 2016) - Pfaff Automotive Partners, a leading Canadian automotive retailer, today added two dealerships to its growing portfolio: London City Chrysler and London City Mazda.

London City Chrysler has been in business since 1995, and is Ontario's eighth-largest Chrysler dealership by volume. London City Mazda has been in operation since 2014.

"We are excited to add these two well-run, profitable dealerships to our rapidly-growing group," said Chris Pfaff, President & CEO of Pfaff Automotive Partners. "Their teams are clearly as devoted to delivering an exceptional customer experience as we are - something that shows in their reputation within the community, as well as in their online reviews."

He added: "We're also excited about the products offered at both dealerships. The Chrysler/Dodge/Jeep lineup has a great selection of SUVs for consumers, as well as a strong selection of trucks and vans that will be attractive to our commercial leasing clientele, and Mazda's driver-oriented lineup, with exciting sedans, hatchbacks, SUVs, and the iconic MX-5 sports car, is a perfect fit for our enthusiast fan base."

Located in the London Airport Automall, London City Chrysler and London City Mazda employ over 130 sales, service, parts, and support staff. They sell quality new and used vehicles, as well as providing access to exceptional service and OEM parts.

About Pfaff Automotive Partners

Pfaff Automotive Partners, a leading Canadian automotive retailer, was founded in 1964. Its brand offering includes Volkswagen, Toyota, Audi, BMW, Porsche, McLaren, Singer Vehicle Design, Pagani, Harley-Davidson, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Mazda automobiles and motorcycles. It has a 50-plus-year racing history across many forms of motorsport. The company also operates Pfaff Tuning, Pfaff Leasing, and Pfaff Autoworks.

For more information, please visit www.pfaffauto.com.