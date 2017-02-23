Pfaff Partners With Canadian Fashion Designer Sid Neigum on Custom Builds

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - February 23, 2017) - Since 1964, Pfaff has not only resonated with enthusiasts of high-performance vehicles, but with customers seeking the ultimate in luxury and individualization. For individuals for whom only the most exclusive, bespoke vehicles will do, Pfaff has partnered with noted Canadian fashion designer Sid Neigum to create three highly individual vehicles and offer his design consultation services to its clients.

A long-time automotive enthusiast, Sid Neigum was born in Alberta and is based in Toronto; he has won every major national competition for emerging fashion designers. Neigum approaches fashion with the precision and reasoning of a mathematician. For Pfaff customers wishing to specify highly individual and exclusive cars, Neigum's design services will blend materials, finishes and technology in new ways.

"Fashion, cars and modern design have always been passions of mine, to be able to partner with Pfaff, the best luxury car dealer in the country, is a childhood dream come true," said Neigum. "Design principles apply in the same way to fashion and cars. They have to have balance, rhythm, unity, and good proportion. Good design links innovation and creativity."

To launch the collaboration, Neigum has created three special vehicles - an Audi Q7, BMW Alpina B7, and Porsche 911 Carrera S.

Making full use of the Audi Exclusive program, Sid Neigum has specified a striking and sinister Audi Q7 finished in Night Black on Chestnut Brown leather. 21-inch 5-spoke wheels with the S Line Sport Package on the outside are complemented by Audi Exclusive leather upholstery and trim, including Exclusive inlays of Tamo Ash Natural Dark Brown wood, floor mats with Brown piping and stitching, and Audi Exclusive Black stitching.

BMW's flagship high-performance sedan, the Alpina B7 combines rocket-ship performance with the ultimate in luxury and comfort - further enhanced with materials and finishes chosen by Sid Neigum. A panoramic sunroof illuminates a Smoke White BMW Individual Full Merino Leather interior. Piano Black trim is engraved with the Pfaff logo, and is complemented by black Ceramic controls and a BMW Individual Alcantara Roofliner. On the outside, Alpina's signature wheels contrast with a deep Azurite Black Metallic paint finish.

Specified to make a particularly sporty statement, the Sid Neigum Porsche 911 Carrera S is finished in Agate Grey Metallic on Black leather, with numerous exclusive finishes, including mirror caps, rear badging, and brake calipers in Black Copper; LED headlights; mirror lower trim, and other features in high-gloss black. Inside, air vent slats feature a painted GT Silver finish to match the Silver Grey seatbelts, as well as Chalk stitching throughout.

"We are very excited to partner with Sid Neigum on these exclusive, beautiful automobiles," said Chris Pfaff, President and CEO of Pfaff Automotive Partners. "We have always strived to deliver to our customers unique experiences and products they cannot get anywhere else. We've partnered with Porsche and Audi Exclusive to build limited-edition vehicles available only through our dealerships, and customization is always a part of our sales process. To have Sid applying his design talents to Pfaff vehicles - and to make his services available to customers who want a next-level, one- of-a-kind automotive statement - is a natural extension of this philosophy."

About Pfaff Automotive Partners

Pfaff Automotive Partners, a leading Canadian automotive retailer, was founded in 1964. Its brand offering includes Volkswagen, Toyota, Audi, BMW, Porsche, McLaren, Singer Vehicle Design, Pagani, Harley-Davidson, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Mazda automobiles and motorcycles. It has a 50-plus-year racing history across many forms of motorsport. The company also operates Pfaff Tuning, Pfaff Leasing, and Pfaff Autoworks. For more information, please visit www.pfaffauto.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/23/11G131284/Images/IMG_9352-b44cc82f16d6b167a390e0ab44eee7f9.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/23/11G131284/Images/IMG_0120-aa4fe0db1264b59ab8a53a865f94a57d.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/23/11G131284/Images/IMG_0127-a5e36d8caa669160b9e4c1200b6b7f43.jpg