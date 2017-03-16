PFSweb Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Results

ALLEN, TX--(Marketwired - Mar 16, 2017) - PFSweb, Inc. ( NASDAQ : PFSW) (PFS), a global commerce service provider, reported results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2016.

Fourth Quarter 2016 Summary vs. Same Year-Ago Quarter

Total revenues increased 14% to $102.5 million

Service fee equivalent revenue (a non-GAAP measure defined below) increased 18% to $72.7 million

Service fee gross margin was 27.7% compared to 31.6%

Net loss was $3.6 million or $(0.19) per share, compared to a loss of $0.6 million or $(0.03) per share

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure defined below) was $6.9 million compared to $7.5 million





Full Year 2016 Summary vs. 2015

Total revenues increased 16% to $334.6 million

Service fee equivalent revenue increased 24% to $229.0 million

Service fee gross margin was 31.2% compared to 32.2%

Net loss was $7.5 million or $(0.41) per share, compared to a loss of $7.9 million or $(0.45) per share

Adjusted EBITDA was $18.2 million compared to $20.7 million





Management Commentary

"2016 marked the largest year of recurring revenue and project bookings in the history of our company," said Mike Willoughby, CEO of PFS. "These strong bookings were enabled by our investments in sales, marketing and infrastructure, as well as multiple acquisitions over the last three years that have expanded our service offering and addressable market.

"During the fourth quarter, we continued to execute on our sales pipeline, resulting in $15 million of new bookings. We also once again successfully completed the holiday season with a high level of client satisfaction during this important period.

"As announced in October, we experienced operational and financial challenges with a newly launched fulfillment client in 2016 related to their unique business requirements. While efforts were made to improve the performance of this client engagement during the quarter, we have mutually agreed to disengage and expect to fully transition them off our platform during the second quarter of 2017. As we evaluate our omni-channel operations in 2017, we will focus on driving higher margin engagements. On a year-over-year basis, this will present a slight revenue headwind, however, we plan to utilize the related infrastructure capacity for more profitable engagements in the second half of the year. As a result, we are slightly paring back our 2017 revenue guidance, while maintaining our expectation for adjusted EBITDA growth of 26% to 43%."

Fourth Quarter 2016 Financial Results

Total revenues in the fourth quarter of 2016 increased 14% to $102.5 million compared to $90.1 million in the same period of 2015. Service fee revenue in the fourth quarter increased 18% to $71.9 million compared to $60.9 million last year. Product revenue was $12.0 million compared to $13.9 million in the same period of 2015 due to ongoing restructuring activities by the company's last remaining client under this business model and their discontinuation of certain product lines.

Service fee equivalent revenue increased 18% to $72.7 million compared to $61.6 million in the year-ago quarter, driven by both new and expanded client relationships, strong client volumes during the holiday period and approximately $1.1 million of incremental service fees generated by the company's acquisition of Conexus in June 2016.

Service fee gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2016 was 27.7% compared to 31.6% in the same period of 2015. The decrease was primarily due to higher facility, labor and operating costs applicable to certain new, large fulfillment clients implemented during the year. This was partially offset by higher-margin professional services activity.

Net loss in the fourth quarter of 2016 was $3.6 million or $(0.19) per share, compared to a net loss of $0.6 million or $(0.03) per share in the same period of 2015. Net loss in the fourth quarter of 2016 included $4.0 million of acquisition-related, restructuring and other costs, $1.1 million in amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, and $0.4 million in stock-based compensation expense. This compares to $1.3 million of acquisition-related, restructuring and other costs, $1.2 million in amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, and $1.2 million in stock-based compensation expense in the same period of 2015.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure defined below) was $6.9 million compared to $7.5 million in the same period of 2015. As a percentage of service fee equivalent revenue, adjusted EBITDA was 9.5% compared to 12.1% in the year-ago quarter. The decline in adjusted EBITDA margin was primarily driven by incremental costs associated with servicing certain new clients, as well as an increase in sales and marketing and infrastructure resources. This was partially offset by higher-margin professional services activity and reduced incentive-based compensation.

Non-GAAP net loss (a non-GAAP measure defined below) in the fourth quarter of 2016 was $2.0 million compared to $3.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2015.

At December 31, 2016, cash and cash equivalents totaled $24.4 million compared to $21.8 million at December 31, 2015. Total debt was $59.7 million compared to $35.4 million at December 31, 2015, with the increase primarily driven by funds used to support the June 2016 Conexus acquisition and payment of calendar 2015 related earn-out liabilities applicable to prior acquisitions, as well as funding of capital expenditure requirements.

Full Year 2016 Financial Results

Total revenues in 2016 increased 16% to $334.6 million compared to $288.3 million in 2015. Service fee revenue in 2016 increased 24% to a record $226.2 million compared to $182.2 million last year, while product revenue was $48.7 million compared to $58.7 million in the prior year. Service fee equivalent revenue increased 24% to a record $229.0 million compared to $185.3 million in 2015, including approximately $18 million of incremental revenue generated applicable to the company's acquisition of CrossView and Moda in 2015 and Conexus in 2016.

Service fee gross margin in 2016 decreased 100 basis points to 31.2% compared to 32.2% last year, primarily due to increased costs to support certain new fulfillment clients in 2016, partially offset by increased higher-margin professional services activity.

Net loss in 2016 was $7.5 million or $(0.41) per share, compared to a net loss of $7.9 million or $(0.45) per share in 2015. Net loss in 2016 included $3.5 million in acquisition-related, restructuring and other costs, $4.0 million in amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, and $2.1 million in stock-based compensation expense. This compares to $5.8 million in acquisition-related, restructuring and other costs, $2.8 million in amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, and $4.6 million in stock-based compensation expense in 2015.

Adjusted EBITDA was $18.2 million in 2016 compared to $20.7 million in 2015.

Non-GAAP net income in 2016 was $2.1 million compared to $5.4 million in 2015.

2017 Outlook

PFS is revising its outlook for 2017 service fee equivalent revenue to range between $240 million and $250 million (previously $245 million to $260 million), reflecting growth of 5% to 9% from 2016. The company maintains its target for adjusted EBITDA to range between $23 million and $26 million, reflecting 26% to 43% growth from 2016.

About PFSweb, Inc.

PFSweb (PFS) ( NASDAQ : PFSW) is a global commerce service provider of solutions including digital strategy consulting, digital agency and marketing services, technology development services, business process outsourcing services, and a complete omni-channel technology ecosystem. The company provides these solutions and services to major brand names and other companies seeking to optimize every customer experience and enhance their traditional and online business channels. PFS supports organizations across various industries, including Procter & Gamble, L'Oreal USA, LEGO, Canada Goose, ASICS, Roots Canada Ltd., PANDORA, Charlotte Russe, Anastasia Beverly Hills, David's Bridal, T.J. Maxx, the United States Mint and many more. PFS is headquartered in Allen, TX with additional locations in Tennessee, Mississippi, Minnesota, Washington, New York, Ohio, North Carolina, Canada, Belgium, England, Bulgaria, and India. For more information, please visit www.pfsweb.com or download the free PFS IR App on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains certain non-GAAP measures, including non-GAAP net income (loss), earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted EBITDA and service fee equivalent revenue.

Non-GAAP net income (loss) represents net income (loss) calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP as adjusted for the impact of non-cash stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related, restructuring and other (income) costs and the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets.

EBITDA represents earnings (or losses) before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA further eliminates the effect of stock-based compensation, acquisition-related, restructuring and other (income) costs.

Service fee equivalent revenue represents service fee revenue plus the gross profit earned on product revenue and does not alter existing revenue recognition.

Our service fee equivalent revenue target for 2017 includes an estimated gross margin on product sales of approximately $2 million (based on targeted product revenue of $42 million less targeted cost of product revenue of $40 million) plus a targeted range of between $238 million to $248 million of service fee revenue.

The adjusted EBITDA outlook for 2017 have not been reconciled to the company's net loss outlook for the same period because certain items that would impact interest expense, income tax provision (benefit), depreciation and amortization (including amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets), stock-based compensation, and acquisition-related, restructuring and other (income) costs, all of which are reconciling items between net loss and adjusted EBITDA, cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA outlook to net loss outlook for 2017 is not available without unreasonable effort.

Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and service fee equivalent revenue are used by management, analysts, investors and other interested parties in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry. The calculation of non-GAAP net income (loss) eliminates the effect of stock-based compensation, acquisition-related, restructuring and other (income) costs and amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA further eliminate the effect of financing, income taxes and the accounting effects of capital spending, which items may vary from different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance. Service fee equivalent revenue allows client contracts with similar operational support models but different financial models to be combined as if all contracts were being operated on a service fee revenue basis.

PFS believes these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors by focusing on certain operational metrics and excluding certain expenses in order to present its core operating performance and results. These measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. The non-GAAP measures included in this press release have been reconciled to the GAAP results in the attached tables.

Forward-Looking Statements

The matters discussed herein consist of forward-looking information under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is subject to and involves risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information. PFS' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 identifies certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward looking statements made and investors are advised to review the Annual Report of the company and the Risk Factors described therein. PFS undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason, even if new information becomes available or other events occur in the future. There may be additional risks that we do not currently view as material or that are not presently known.

PFSweb, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (A) (In Thousands, Except Share Data) December 31, December 31, 2016 2015 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,425 $ 21,781 Restricted cash 215 275 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $494 and $600 at December 31, 2016 and December 31, 2015, respectively 80,223 70,700 Inventories, net of reserves of $568 and $739 at December 31, 2016 and December 31, 2015, respectively 6,632 9,262 Other receivables 6,750 8,704 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,299 5,662 Total current assets 125,544 116,384 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net 30,264 24,093 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net 6,864 8,810 GOODWILL 46,210 39,829 OTHER ASSETS 2,454 2,174 Total assets 211,336 191,290 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current portion of long-term debt and capital lease obligations $ 7,300 $ 3,153 Trade accounts payable 59,752 51,170 Deferred revenue 7,156 7,390 Performance-based contingent payments 2,405 11,679 Accrued expenses 30,360 30,563 Total current liabilities 106,973 103,955 LONG-TERM DEBT AND CAPITAL LEASE OBLIGATIONS, less current portion 52,399 32,238 DEFERRED REVENUE 4,127 4,499 DEFERRED RENT 4,810 4,362 PERFORMANCE-BASED CONTINGENT PAYMENTS 1,678 2,478 OTHER LIABILITIES 1,066 - Total liabilities 171,053 147,532 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $.001 par value; 35,000,000 shares authorized; 18,768,567 and 18,136,218 shares issued at December 31, 2016 and December 31, 2015, respectively; and 18,735,100 and 18,012,751 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2016 and December 31, 2015, respectively 19 18 Additional paid-in capital 146,286 141,948 Accumulated deficit (105,317 ) (97,787 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (580 ) (296 ) Treasury stock at cost, 33,467 shares (125 ) (125 ) Total shareholders' equity 40,283 43,758 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 211,336 $ 191,290

(A) The financial data above should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements of PFSweb, Inc. included in its Form 10-K

PFSweb, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (A) (In Thousands, Except Per Share Data) Three Months Ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2016 2015 2016 2015 REVENUES: Service fee revenue $ 71,894 $ 60,865 $ 226,165 $ 182,175 Product revenue, net 12,037 13,928 48,695 58,659 Pass-thru revenue 18,524 15,271 59,783 47,435 Total revenues 102,455 90,064 334,643 288,269 COSTS OF REVENUES: Cost of service fee revenue 51,966 41,633 155,513 123,574 Cost of product revenue 11,234 13,215 45,883 55,587 Cost of pass-thru revenue 18,524 15,271 59,783 47,435 Total costs of revenues 81,724 70,119 261,179 226,596 Gross profit 20,731 19,945 73,464 61,673 SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES 22,378 19,212 76,304 66,280 Income (loss) from operations (1,647 ) 733 (2,840 ) (4,607 ) INTEREST EXPENSE (INCOME), NET 516 509 2,323 1,757 Income (loss) before income taxes (2,163 ) 224 (5,163 ) (6,364 ) INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT) 1,394 822 2,367 1,497 NET INCOME (LOSS) $ (3,557 ) $ (598 ) $ (7,530 ) $ (7,861 ) NON-GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 1,956 $ 3,132 $ 2,090 $ 5,435 NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE: Basic $ (0.19 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.41 ) $ (0.45 ) Diluted $ (0.19 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.41 ) $ (0.45 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 18,714 18,080 18,542 17,608 Diluted 18,714 18,080 18,542 17,608 EBITDA $ 2,524 $ 4,918 $ 12,537 $ 10,224 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 6,911 $ 7,453 $ 18,163 $ 20,692 (A) The financial data above should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements of PFSweb, Inc. included in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016.

PFSweb, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Items to GAAP (In Thousands, Except Per Share Data) Three Months Ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2016 2015 2016 2015 NET INCOME (LOSS) $ (3,557 ) $ (598 ) $ (7,530 ) $ (7,861 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 1,394 822 2,367 1,497 Interest expense, net 516 509 2,323 1,757 Depreciation and amortization 4,171 4,185 15,377 14,831 EBITDA $ 2,524 $ 4,918 $ 12,537 $ 10,224 Stock-based compensation 368 1,191 2,111 4,637 Acquisition-related, restructuring and other (income) costs 4,019 1,344 3,515 5,831 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 6,911 $ 7,453 $ 18,163 $ 20,692 Three Months Ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2016 2015 2016 2015 NET INCOME (LOSS) $ (3,557 ) $ (598 ) $ (7,530 ) $ (7,861 ) Stock-based compensation 368 1,191 2,111 4,637 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 1,126 1,195 3,994 2,828 Acquisition-related, restructuring and other (income) costs 4,019 1,344 3,515 5,831 NON-GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 1,956 $ 3,132 $ 2,090 $ 5,435 Three Months Ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2016 2015 2016 2015 TOTAL REVENUES $ 102,455 $ 90,064 $ 334,643 $ 288,269 Pass-thru revenue (18,524 ) (15,271 ) (59,783 ) (47,435 ) Cost of product revenue (11,234 ) (13,215 ) (45,883 ) (55,587 ) SERVICE FEE EQUIVALENT REVENUE $ 72,697 $ 61,578 $ 228,977 $ 185,247

PFSweb, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Consolidating Statements of Operations For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2016 (In Thousands) Business & PFSweb Retail Connect Eliminations Consolidated REVENUES: Service fee revenue $ 64,448 $ 7,446 $ - $ 71,894 Service fee revenue - affiliate 7,120 189 (7,309 ) - Product revenue, net - 12,037 - 12,037 Pass-thru revenue 18,524 - - 18,524 Total revenues 90,092 19,672 (7,309 ) 102,455 COSTS OF REVENUES: Cost of service fee revenue 51,908 6,504 (6,446 ) 51,966 Cost of product revenue - 11,234 - 11,234 Cost of pass-thru revenue 18,524 - - 18,524 Total costs of revenues 70,432 17,738 (6,446 ) 81,724 Gross profit 19,660 1,934 (863 ) 20,731 SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES 22,876 365 (863 ) 22,378 Income (loss) from operations (3,216 ) 1,569 - (1,647 ) INTEREST EXPENSE (INCOME), NET 443 73 - 516 Income (loss) before income taxes (3,659 ) 1,496 - (2,163 ) INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT) 874 520 - 1,394 NET INCOME (LOSS) $ (4,533 ) $ 976 $ - $ (3,557 ) NON-GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 980 $ 976 $ - $ 1,956 EBITDA $ 951 $ 1,573 $ - $ 2,524 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 5,338 $ 1,573 $ - $ 6,911 A reconciliation of NET INCOME (LOSS) to EBITDA and ADJUSTED EBITDA follows: NET INCOME (LOSS) $ (4,533 ) $ 976 $ - (3,557 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 874 520 - 1,394 Interest expense (income), net 443 73 - 516 Depreciation and amortization 3,041 4 - 3,045 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 1,126 - - 1,126 EBITDA $ 951 $ 1,573 $ - $ 2,524 Stock-based compensation 368 - - 368 Acquisition-related, restructuring and other income 4,019 - - 4,019 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 5,338 $ 1,573 $ - $ 6,911 A reconciliation of NET INCOME (LOSS) to NON-GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) follows: NET INCOME (LOSS) $ (4,533 ) $ 976 $ - $ (3,557 ) Stock-based compensation 368 - - 368 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 1,126 - - 1,126 Acquisition-related, restructuring and other income 4,019 - - 4,019 NON-GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 980 $ 976 $ - $ 1,956 Note: Business and Retail Connect includes our Supplies Distributors and PFSweb Retail Connect operations, which operate similar financial models on behalf of our client relationships.

PFSweb, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Consolidating Statements of Operations For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2016 (In Thousands) Business & PFSweb Retail Connect Eliminations Consolidated REVENUES: Service fee revenue $ 207,641 $ 18,524 $ - $ 226,165 Service fee revenue - affiliate 16,907 878 (17,785 ) - Product revenue, net - 48,695 - 48,695 Pass-thru revenue 59,783 - - 59,783 Total revenues 284,331 68,097 (17,785 ) 334,643 COSTS OF REVENUES: Cost of service fee revenue 154,985 17,319 (16,791 ) 155,513 Cost of product revenue - 45,883 - 45,883 Cost of pass-thru revenue 59,783 - - 59,783 Total costs of revenues 214,768 63,202 (16,791 ) 261,179 Gross profit 69,563 4,895 (994 ) 73,464 SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES 75,295 2,003 (994 ) 76,304 Income (loss) from operations (5,732 ) 2,892 - (2,840 ) INTEREST EXPENSE (INCOME), NET 1,994 329 - 2,323 Income (loss) before income taxes (7,726 ) 2,563 - (5,163 ) INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT) 1,467 900 - 2,367 NET INCOME (LOSS) $ (9,193 ) $ 1,663 $ - $ (7,530 ) NON-GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 427 $ 1,663 $ - $ 2,090 EBITDA $ 9,623 $ 2,914 $ - $ 12,537 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 15,249 $ 2,914 $ - $ 18,163 A reconciliation of NET INCOME (LOSS) to EBITDA and ADJUSTED EBITDA follows: NET INCOME (LOSS) $ (9,193 ) $ 1,663 $ - (7,530 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 1,467 900 - 2,367 Interest expense (income), net 1,994 329 - 2,323 Depreciation and amortization 11,361 22 - 11,383 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 3,994 - - 3,994 EBITDA $ 9,623 $ 2,914 $ - $ 12,537 Stock-based compensation 2,111 - - 2,111 Acquisition-related, restructuring and other income 3,515 - - 3,515 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 15,249 $ 2,914 $ - $ 18,163 A reconciliation of NET INCOME (LOSS) to NON-GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) follows: NET INCOME (LOSS) $ (9,193 ) $ 1,663 $ - $ (7,530 ) Stock-based compensation 2,111 - - 2,111 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 3,994 - - 3,994 Acquisition-related, restructuring and other income 3,515 - - 3,515 NON-GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 427 $ 1,663 $ - $ 2,090 Note: Business and Retail Connect includes our Supplies Distributors and PFSweb Retail Connect operations, which operate similar financial models on behalf of our client relationships.

PFSweb, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Consolidating Statements of Operations For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2015 (In Thousands) Business & PFSweb Retail Connect Eliminations Consolidated REVENUES: Service fee revenue $ 54,771 $ 6,094 $ - $ 60,865 Service fee revenue - affiliate 5,422 250 (5,672 ) - Product revenue, net - 13,928 - 13,928 Pass-thru revenue 15,271 - - 15,271 Total revenues 75,464 20,272 (5,672 ) 90,064 COSTS OF REVENUES: Cost of service fee revenue 41,345 5,777 (5,489 ) 41,633 Cost of product revenue - 13,215 - 13,215 Cost of pass-thru revenue 15,271 - - 15,271 Total costs of revenues 56,616 18,992 (5,489 ) 70,119 Gross profit 18,848 1,280 (183 ) 19,945 SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES 18,899 496 (183 ) 19,212 Income (loss) from operations (51 ) 784 - 733 INTEREST EXPENSE (INCOME), NET 414 95 - 509 Income (loss) before income taxes (465 ) 689 - 224 INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT) 592 230 - 822 NET INCOME (LOSS) $ (1,057 ) $ 459 $ - $ (598 ) NON-GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 2,673 $ 459 $ - $ 3,132 EBITDA $ 4,124 $ 794 $ - $ 4,918 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 6,659 $ 794 $ - $ 7,453 A reconciliation of NET INCOME (LOSS) to EBITDA and ADJUSTED EBITDA follows: NET INCOME (LOSS) $ (1,057 ) $ 459 $ - (598 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 592 230 - 822 Interest expense (income), net 414 95 - 509 Depreciation and amortization 2,980 10 - 2,990 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 1,195 - - 1,195 EBITDA $ 4,124 $ 794 $ - $ 4,918 Stock-based compensation 1,191 - - 1,191 Acquisition-related, restructuring and other costs 1,344 - - 1,344 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 6,659 $ 794 $ - $ 7,453 A reconciliation of NET INCOME (LOSS) to NON-GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) follows: NET INCOME (LOSS) $ (1,057 ) $ 459 $ - $ (598 ) Stock-based compensation 1,191 - - 1,191 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 1,195 - - 1,195 Acquisition-related, restructuring and other costs 1,344 - - 1,344 NON-GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 2,673 $ 459 $ - $ 3,132

Note: Business and Retail Connect includes our Supplies Distributors and PFSweb Retail Connect operations, which operate similar financial models on behalf of our client relationships.

PFSweb, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Consolidating Statements of Operations For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2015 (In Thousands) Business & PFSweb Retail Connect Eliminations Consolidated REVENUES: Service fee revenue $ 165,510 $ 16,665 $ - $ 182,175 Service fee revenue - affiliate 15,559 818 (16,377 ) - Product revenue, net - 58,659 - 58,659 Pass-thru revenue 47,435 - - 47,435 Total revenues 228,504 76,142 (16,377 ) 288,269 COSTS OF REVENUES: Cost of service fee revenue 122,981 16,193 (15,600 ) 123,574 Cost of product revenue - 55,587 - 55,587 Cost of pass-thru revenue 47,435 - - 47,435 Total costs of revenues 170,416 71,780 (15,600 ) 226,596 Gross profit 58,088 4,362 (777 ) 61,673 SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES 64,427 2,630 (777 ) 66,280 Income (loss) from operations (6,339 ) 1,732 - (4,607 ) INTEREST EXPENSE (INCOME), NET 1,326 431 - 1,757 Income (loss) before income taxes (7,665 ) 1,301 - (6,364 ) INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT) 954 543 - 1,497 NET INCOME (LOSS) $ (8,619 ) $ 758 $ - $ (7,861 ) NON-GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 4,357 $ 1,078 $ - $ 5,435 EBITDA $ 8,424 $ 1,800 $ - $ 10,224 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 18,572 $ 2,120 $ - $ 20,692 A reconciliation of NET INCOME (LOSS) to EBITDA and ADJUSTED EBITDA follows: Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets NET INCOME (LOSS) $ (8,619 ) $ 758 $ - (7,861 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 954 543 - 1,497 Interest expense (income), net 1,326 431 - 1,757 Depreciation and amortization 11,935 68 - 12,003 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 2,828 - - 2,828 EBITDA $ 8,424 $ 1,800 $ - $ 10,224 Stock-based compensation 4,637 - - 4,637 Acquisition-related, restructuring and other costs 5,511 320 - 5,831 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 18,572 $ 2,120 $ - $ 20,692 A reconciliation of NET INCOME (LOSS) to NON-GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) follows: NET INCOME (LOSS) $ (8,619 ) $ 758 $ - $ (7,861 ) Stock-based compensation 4,637 - - 4,637 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 2,828 - - 2,828 Acquisition-related, restructuring and other costs 5,511 320 - 5,831 NON-GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 4,357 $ 1,078 $ - $ 5,435 Note: Business and Retail Connect includes our Supplies Distributors and PFSweb Retail Connect operations, which operate similar financial models on behalf of our client relationships.

PFSweb, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Condensed Consolidating Balance Sheets as of December 31, 2016 (In Thousands) Business & PFSweb Retail Connect Eliminations Consolidated ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,166 $ 19,259 $ - $ 24,425 Restricted cash - 215 - 215 Accounts receivable, net 59,292 22,243 (1,312 ) 80,223 Inventories, net - 6,632 - 6,632 Other receivables 362 6,388 - 6,750 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,511 788 - 7,299 Total current assets 71,331 55,525 (1,312 ) 125,544 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net 30,230 34 - 30,264 RECEIVABLE/INVESTMENT IN AFFILIATES 10,063 - (10,063 ) - INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net 6,864 - - 6,864 GOODWILL 46,210 - - 46,210 OTHER ASSETS 2,454 - - 2,454 Total assets 167,152 55,559 (11,375 ) 211,336 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current portion of long-term debt and capital lease obligations $ 7,300 $ - $ - $ 7,300 Trade accounts payable 19,687 41,377 (1,312 ) 59,752 Deferred revenue 7,156 - - 7,156 Performance-based contingent payments 2,405 - - 2,405 Accrued expenses 26,048 4,312 - 30,360 Total current liabilities 62,596 45,689 (1,312 ) 106,973 LONG-TERM DEBT AND CAPITAL LEASE OBLIGATIONS, less current portion 52,399 - - 52,399 PAYABLE TO AFFILIATES - 22,045 (22,045 ) - DEFERRED REVENUE 4,127 - - 4,127 DEFERRED RENT 4,810 - - 4,810 PERFORMANCE-BASED CONTINGENT PAYMENTS 1,678 - - 1,678 OTHER LIABILITIES 1,066 - - 1,066 Total liabilities 126,676 67,734 (23,357 ) 171,053 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock 19 19 (19 ) 19 Capital contributions - 1,000 (1,000 ) - Additional paid-in capital 146,286 28,060 (28,060 ) 146,286 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (105,317 ) (42,230 ) 42,230 (105,317 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (387 ) 976 (1,169 ) (580 ) Treasury stock (125 ) - - (125 ) Total shareholders' equity 40,476 (12,175 ) 11,982 40,283 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 167,152 $ 55,559 $ (11,375 ) $ 211,336

(A) The financial data above should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements of PFSweb, Inc. included in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016.